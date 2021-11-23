President Samia to officiate 20th financial institutions conference

By Rosemary Mirondo More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan is expected to officiate the 20th Conference of Financial Institutions (COFI) scheduled to take place in Dodoma on November 25 and 26,2021.

The conference is organised under the theme ‘Tanzania Economy: Recovery from COVID-19 Pandemic and Beyond’.

The conference has been organised by the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) in collaboration with the Tanzania Bankers Association (TBA), and is set to bring together over 300 senior officials from financial institutions, the private sector, government, international organisations, academia, civic society and media.

In a statement issued by BoT, experts from within and outside the country will share experiences on four related topics including economic growth and sustainability during and beyond covid-19 pandemic.

Others include priorities and policy options; accelerating digitalization for sustainable growth; digital currencies: experiences, risks and regulatory issues; and scaling up private sector credit beyond covid-19 pandemic: role of government, financial institutions, and private sector.

“This year’s topics have been carefully selected in line with the current situation where the global economy is recovering from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic experienced since the beginning of 2020, and digital technologies and currencies are gaining popularity across the globe,” reads the statement.

The Conference of Financial Institutions is a forum created in 1980 under the auspices of the Bank of Tanzania for exchanging views and experiences on issues about the financial sector and economy in general.

COFI is a biennial event. The 19th COFI took place in Dar es Salaam in November 2019.