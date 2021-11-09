President Samia to visit Egypt for three days

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan will on November 10, 2021 travel to Egypt on a three-day State visit, State House directorate has announced.

According to the statement signed by the Director of Presidential Communications, Jaffar Haniu, the trip is a response to an invitation from Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi.

During her stay in Egypt, President Samia will have talks with her host, President Al sisi.

The two heads of state will have discussion in areas of corporation between their countries in diplomacy, economy, politics, tourism and social services.

“The President will witness the signing of one contract and seven agreements between Tanzania and Egypt,” reads part of the statement.