President Samia to visit Kenya on Tuesday

By Nation. Africa More by this Author

Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu will visit Kenya this week in a trip laden with diplomatic significance.

Kenya’s State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena made the announcement on Sunday, saying President Sululu will arrive on Tuesday for a two-day State visit.

"President Uhuru Kenyatta will receive his Tanzania counterpart at State House, Nairobi, on the same day. Other details of Her Excellency's visit will be shared in due course," she said.

The trip was also confirmed by two diplomats familiar with the arrangement.

President Samia’s visit to Nairobi comes almost five years since her predecessor made a similar visit.

In a speech to Parliament last week, President Samia told legislators that her administration will pursue economic diplomacy with partners in the region and across the world, signaling intent to repair relations with the outside world.

Advertisement

“If you call it a change, then it will be a renewed effort on economic diplomacy,” she said, referring to better ties with the East African Community, Southern Africa Development Community and the recent Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Collaboration

President Suluhu’s policy will run on a smoother domestic programme to attract investors, while sustaining relations with key partners that Tanzania trades with.

She thinks her diplomats must work better at making the country attractive rather than being an island.

“Our diplomatic staff have to be competent in striking deals in investment and trade promotion as well as seek strategic partners in tourism”, she said.

The itinerary of the planned Kenyan trip had not been made public by Sunday, with officials indicating final touches were being done.

But the Nation understands President Suluhu intends to meet business lobbies in Nairobi, after discussing bilateral issues with President Kenyatta.

Renewed trust

This will be the Tanzanian leader's second State visit since taking power, after she made an official trip to Uganda on April 9.

She and Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni signed a multi-billion dollar oil pipeline deal with French oil giant Total and China’s CNOOC.



