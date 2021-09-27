President Samia warns against misuse of mobile clinics in vaccination drive

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has warned that the door-to-door Covid-19 vaccination campaign should not be used to force people to get the jabs.

The head of state’s warning comes less than a month since the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health; Prof Abel Makubi issued a statement urging Regional Medical Officers (RMOs) to add vaccination centers.

Makubi told RMOs that where possible they should establish mobile clinics urging healthcares givers should go to their homes and vaccinate them from there.

For the past two days a there was a photo circulating on social media showing a health officer in Tunduru District in Ruvuma region carrying a bag with Covid jabs moving from house to house.







It is alleged that he had vaccinated 160 people in one day.

Addressing the Association of Local Authorities in Tanzania (ALAT) Annual General Meeting held in Dodoma on Monday, September 27, President Samia said she is not expecting to see that matter done by force.

“Since I came back from United Nations General Assembly (Unga), two days ago have seen this house to house vaccination agenda where people carrying bags go to people’s residents to vaccinate them,” she said.

Samia added: Vaccination is voluntary, but what I can see is that why should someone not vaccinate after they have been educated about these jabs.

The head of state has instructed ALAT leaders to speed up the vaccination campaign against Covid-19 and sensitization on the vaccines.