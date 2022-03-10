President Samia warns of impending rise of commodity prices

Zanzibar. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has on Tuesday March 8, warned of an impending price increase of goods in the country due to the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict which is set to hit global economies.

She said the change in commodity prices was due to rising global oil prices which has also affected Tanzania.

She issued the warning 10 days after the Government announced the removal of Sh100 on levies charged on every litre of petrol, diesel and kerosene as a way of cushioning the economy against adverse impacts of rising global fuel prices.





The ministry said that the reason for the levy was due to the continued rise in oil prices in the world market due to various factors including the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

“The second area of change which is because of the war in Ukraine and Russia is rising oil prices, in Tanzania we will not survive, all goods will rise in price, all fares will rise, everything it will go up in price, ”said President Samia.

She said the rising price of goods was not caused by leaders in the government as some claim.

"We are beginning to hear rumors that the cost of living is going up, everything is going up in price, it is our leaders who are not doing enough, this is not the leader's issue, it is the state of the world.