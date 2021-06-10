Presidents Samia and Masisi agree to revive economic cooperation

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The volume of trade between Tanzania and Botswana has increased from Sh7331 million in 2005 to Sh3.5 billion in 2021.

Botswana has invested in the country in projects worth $231 million in the process creating 2128 jobs for Tanzanians.

This was said by President Samia Suluhu on June 10, 2021 in a briefing shortly after she had held talks with Botswana’s President Mokgweetsi Masisi at State House, Dar es Salaam.

“Trade between our countries has increased from Sh7331 million in 2005 to Sh3.5 billion this year, the amount is small compared to our friendship and relationship,” said President Samia.

She added: Botswana’s investment in Tanzania is around $231 million. One of its large investment project in the country is the famous Mlimani City Mall. The project is an attraction as well as trading centre.

Speaking on other things that the two head of states discussed President Samia said they have agreed to renew ties and focus more on finding ways to strengthen cooperation and relations between two countries especially in the economic sphere

“We have agreed to renew joint cooperative commission that was established in 2002 and its last meeting was in 2009 and we have ordered foreign affairs ministers from both countries to meet,” she said.

She added: We have also agreed to cooperate in security issues through the organization that our countries are members such as AU, SADC and UN,” Said President Samia.

In addition, President Samia said she will send a team of experts to Botswana to study how to improve minerals business since the country is doing well in that sector.



