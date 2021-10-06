Prof Assad offended by ‘retired CAG tag’

By Habel Chidawali More by this Author

Dodoma. Former Controller and Auditor General Prof Mussa Assad has said he does not want to be referred to as ‘Retired’ because the word offends him.

"I do not like to hear the word ‘Retired’ and that word annoys me when it is uttered in front of me," said Prof Assad.

The former CAG made the remarks on October 6, in Dodoma during a debate on ‘Rai ya Jenerali’ a book by Jenerali Ulimwengu which delves into the importance of the New Constitution.

The debate was organised by the Law and Human Rights Center (LHRC) with Jenerali Ulimwengu and Prof Mussa Assad as keynote speakers, also in attendance were various groups including MPs.

He said there was nothing to justify his removal and he blames it to poor management of the country's Constitution despite the constitution mentioning categorically the best way to remove a person of that rank from his position.

His removal from the post made him the shortest serving CAG in the history of Tanzania since independence.

Prof Assad, who turns 60 today, said he was leading a better life now after he decided to go for what he believed in rather than being hypocritical as some people who want to flatter themselves for the desire of riding in SUVs.

Since Independence Tanzania (Tanganyika) has had Seven CAGs who include Mr. R.W.A. McColl, (1961-1963) Mr. Gordon. A. Hutchinson (1964-1969), and Mr. Mohamed Aboud (1969-1996).

They were followed by Mr Thomas Kiama (1996-2014) , Mr Ludovick S. L. Utouh (2006-2014), Prof. Mussa Juma Assad (2014-2019) and the current holder of the post Mr. Charles E. Kichere (2019 until present).



History

At the time of independence, the Controller and Auditor General was appointed by the Governor – General acting in accordance with the advice of the Prime Minister of Tanganyika.

In 1962, the Republican Constitution of Tanganyika was adopted. This marked the beginning of the Presidential System of government whereby the President of Tanganyika was granted the prerogatives of both the former roles of the Governor-General and Prime Minister.

Following the enactment of the Republican Constitution, the Controller and Auditor General has from that time being appointed by the President of the United Republic of Tanzania.