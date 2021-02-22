Prof Benno Ndulu’s life in public service

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Early on Monday Morning the world received shocking news of the passing of the former Governor of the Bank of Tanzania Prof Benno Ndulu, a man with truly distinguished career that spun close to four decades.

During the four decades of dedicated service he served his motherland Tanzania, Africa and the rest of the World in different capacities.





Below is his fact file

1. Prof. Benno Ndulu was born on January 23, 1950.

2. He started his career at the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) in the early 1980s before joining the World Bank as lead economist.

3. He held a PHD degree in Economics from Northwestern University, Illinois, US.

4. He was the Governor of the Bank of Tanzania from January 8, 2008 to January 7, 2018. He was, hitherto, the Deputy Governor, Economic and Financial Policies from July 1, 2007 to July 7, 2008.

5. He was the only Tanzanian to have served as Deputy Governor and Governor of the Bank of Tanzania.

6. On October 13, 2015, Prof. Ndulu was named as Africa's Best Central Bank Governor and awarded - "The Central Bank Governor of the Year 2015 in Africa".

7. In 2009, a renowned International London-based Emerging Markets magazine named Prof. Ndulu as the Best Central Bank Governor of Africa, during the Annual meetings of the WB & IMF.

8. On January 7, 2016, Prof. Ndulu was appointed as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Alliance For Financial Inclusion (AFI), a global network of financial policymakers. AFI is member-based and member- owned. Its members are Central Banks and Regulatory institutions.

9. On September 27, 2019, South Africa's President, Cyril Ramaphosa, appointed Prof. Ndulu as a member of the new Presidential Economic Advisory Council.

10. His Excellency Abiy Ahmed, the Prime Minister of Ethiopia early this month appointed Prof. Ndulu in the same capacity on the recommendation of Dr. Yinager Desse, the Governor of the Central Bank of Ethiopia.

11. Prof. Ndulu had just turned down a similar offer from Rwanda’s president Paul Kagame due to his busy schedules.

12. He was in his final year sitting on the Board of Directors of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

13. He held a Special Talent Resident Permit given by the British Government for his involvement in the Board of Directors of Oxford where he spends most of his time. The said Special Talent Resident Permit is for 5 years to live in Britain.

Prof Ndulu was one of very few exceptional Africans to be accorded this Distinguished honour and privilege.



