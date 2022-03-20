Prof Jacobson: Passion for health care for the needy

By Zephania Ubwani More by this Author

Arusha. He arrived in Tanzania for the first time in 1982 as a missionary from the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.

His mission was two-fold: to offer spiritual services to the Church followers and health services, being a medical doctor.

But it was the latter which would define the life of Prof Mark L. Jacobson who passed away last month at the age of 71, more years spent in Tanzania.

He left an indelible mark for spearheading the establishment of two landmark medical centres in Arusha--serving a million-plus residents of the city and beyond.

These are the Selian Lutheran Hospital, some kilometres away on the Namanga Road and the Arusha Lutheran Medical Centre (ALMC) in downtown.

Both medical facilities are owned and run by the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tanzania (ELCT) which has its headquarters in Arusha.

Hundreds of city residents, from the outlying peri-urban areas as well as in remote villages, eulogised him for the outstanding work.

He arrived in Tanzania at a time (1982) of serious economic difficulties which did not spare the health sector and immediately put his energies in gear.

His coming and settling in Tanzania, and Arusha in particular, may have been a sort of blessing for people who faced scarcity of health services in and around Arusha. At that time, he happened to be in Nairobi for a meeting of church-aligned medical doctors where he came face-to-face with some ELCT officials from Arusha.

They introduced him to the church mission in Tanzania, Arusha in particular, and incidentally was convinced to come and work in Tanzania.

He would soon mobilise funds from friends and donors abroad that saw massive upgrading of the church-owned dispensary to a fully-fledged Selian Lutheran Hospital.

The dispensary at Ngaramtoni on Namanga Road had existed since the 1950s after it was set up by the Lutheran Church.

By 1990, it has been elevated to a hospital, thanks to addition of buildings and key facilities from funds raised abroad by Prof Jacobson. The facility not only offered treatment to the sick. It became a focal point for what came to be called a Maasai Health Services Programme.

This was a network of church-run dispensaries for the not-well-to-do in the remote villages of the vast Maasailand in Arusha and neighbouring Manyara regions. The coming into reality of the Selian Hospital was not enough for Prof Jacobson who breathed his last on February 11, 2022, a few years after relocating to the US.

He had a passion for increased and improved health services to the people of Arusha and Tanzanians from all walks of life in general. During his numerous visits to the US, he mobilised additional funds; this time for the construction of a new medical facility within the city.

This is the Arusha Lutheran Medical Centre (ALMC) in the city. It was officially opened in December 2008.

It construction was prompted by the growing needs of a rapidly growing population in Arusha and demand for holistic health care.

Rev Godwin Lekashu, the chaplain of the hospital, is one of the church leaders who had worked with the late Jacobson for many years.

“I knew him from 1982 as a missionary from America posted to the Arusha Synod. He was instrumental in the Maasai Health Services Programme,” he said.

Several church-run dispensaries were linked to the programme with the Selian Hospital serving as a a central office from where the medical supplies and health practitioners were dispatched.

“He (Prof Jacobson) worked very hard. He was a remarkable worker and easily interacted with people,” he told The Citizen in an interview.

During his tenure of service in Tanzania, more so his involvement in the health services, he successfully pursued a Masters Degree in Public Health.

Rev Leshaku added: “What he did to both our hospitals is commendable, especially resource mobilisation. What you see is because of his initiative”.

Walter Maeda, a church elder in Arusha, said Prof Jacobson was dedicated to his work and had a vision on the medical sector, in particular.

“He wanted a state-of-art medical facility with specialized state-of-art equipment for specialized treatment in the heart of Arusha,” he said.

He wanted hospital wards (or wings) for admission of the VIPs or facilities for treatment of complicated diseases such as cancer and kidney failure.

He went on; “He was very hard working and committed. He was not only an excellent fund raiser but good in project management.

“Not a single cent was lost in the projects costing millions of dollars”.

He was buried at his Minnesota home state in the US on February 26, 2022 and is survived by a widow and three daughters.

Elisha Erick Twisa, the current ALMC executive director who took over from the late Jacobson eulogized him for “great commitment to the provision healthcare”.

“He had extraordinary ability in the fundraising for the construction of ALMC” he said, noting that funds were raised by 38 international donors based in the US and 84 local ones.