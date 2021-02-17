Prof Lipumba: CUF flags will fly at half mast in honour of Maalim Seif

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. CUF chairman, Professor Ibrahim Lipumba has said the party's flags in all its offices will fly at half-mast as a sign of mourning for the death of the First Vice President of Zanzibar, Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad.

Prior to joining ACT-Wazalendo and being elected chairman of the party, Maalim Seif was CUF’s secretary general who is credited with strengthening the party both on Mainland and Zanzibar.

Speaking to The Citizen shortly after Maalim’s death was announced, Prof Lipumba said he will always remember Maalim Seif’s contribution in the building of CUF.

"It is a tragedy for the nation because he was a veteran in politics, and also founder of Civic United Front , so our flags will fly at half mast to remember his contribution to the party."

"He served as secretary general from 1999 to 2019 and before that he was the vice chairman of the party," said Prof. Lipumba.

He said he met Maalim Seif while at the University of Dar es Salaam in 1973 where they were serving at different capacities.

According to a statement issued by President Mwinyi, there will be seven days of mourning where flags will fly at half-mast.

"Further updates and burial arrangements will continue to be provided by the government in close cooperation with the family and the ACT Wazalendo Party," said Dr Mwinyi.



