Prof Ndalichako applauds NSSF management

By Rosemary Mirondo More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Minister of State, Office of the Prime Minister, Labor, Youth, Employment and the Disabled, Prof Joyce Ndalichako, has commended the hard work of the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) that has enabled them to reach both the formal and informal sectors.

She expressed optimism with the way the Fund's management managed to increase the number of members that has led to the growth of the Fund.

Prof Ndalichako said this yesterday during her visit to the NSSF headquarters in Dar es Salaam for the first time since her appointment by the President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan.

She commended the Fund for its various achievements where she asked them to increase efforts to track members 'contributions because there are private employers who are challenged not to submit members' contributions in time.

According to her, the work being done by the Fund's staff is having a positive impact especially in increasing the number of members from the private and informal sectors which is leading to increased collections.

Prof Ndalichako acknowledged that within a year the complaints of NSSF members had decreased in contrast to the previous period where some members had been asking for help so that their benefits could be paid.

"The truth is that complaints have subsided and the information I have been given is that all is well," she said.

However, she called on the NSSF leadership to focus on the informal sector because it is becoming more and more active.

She urged the management sensitize various entrepreneurs including nutritionists, bodoboda, fishermen, farmers, small-scale miners and all other entrepreneurs to join NSSF.

Prof Ndalichako said she was pleased with the way the Fund has planned to deliver its services through various ICT systems.

On investment, Prof Ndalichakao commended the Fund for making investment which is one of their core responsibilities and that she has seen the many investment projects they are undertaking and called on projects that are challenging to continue to take quick action.

NSSF Director General, Masha Mshomba, thanked Minister Ndalichako and promised to give her adequate co-operation.

The chairman of the NSSF Board of Trustees, Ambassador Ali Iddi Siwa, said the Fund is in safe hands and that contributions are growing.