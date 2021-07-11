Public schools dominate as Form Six exam pass rate up

By Jacob Mosenda More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Pass rate in the Advanced Certificate of Secondary Education Examination (ACSEE) 2021 has remained stable in 2020 and 2021, with government schools dominating in the top 10 list of best performing schools.

The results of the exam conducted in May, this year and released by the National Examinations Council (Necta) yesterday in Zanzibar show that the overall pass rate for school candidates has increased slightly by 0.11 percent where in 2020 the pass rate was 99.51 percent and in 2021 the pass rate is 99.62 percent.

In addition, the quality of performance has improved as the number of candidates who scored divisions I, II, and III has increased by 0.19 percent from 97.74 percent in 2020 to 97.93 percent in 2021, while the quality of girls’ performance in 2021 slightly overtaking that of boys by 0.10 percent.

Of the top ten schools in 2021, only two private schools (Kemebos and Feza Boys’) were among the best (top 10) schools.

Kisimiri (Arusha), Kemebos (Kagera), Dareda (Manyara), Tabora Girls’ (Tabora), Tabora Boys’ (Tabora), Feza Boys’ (Dar es Salaam), Mwandeti (Arusha), Zakia Meghji (Geita), Kilosa (Morogoro) and Mzumbe (Morogoro) are the top 10 schools.

In schools that have done well for three consecutive years, Makumira (Private) Secondary School in Arusha Region leads with an average growth rate of 13.32 percent. The second school is Makongoro (public) from Mara with (11.42 percent), while Soya (public) in Dodoma is third with (10.39 percent).

Tarime High School in Mara Region (public) ranks fourth with an average rise of 10.36 percent, Nsimbo of Katavi (public) ranks fifth with average growth of (9.93 percent), Ilala Islamic in Dar es Salaam (private) is sixth with an average rise (9.42 percent), and Nyehunge of Mwanza (public) ranking seventh with an average rise of (8.61 percent).

Others are Bunda from Mara region (public) in position eighth with an average rise (8.47 percent), St Maurus Chemichemi of Rukwa Region (private) ranked ninth with an average growth rate of (7.81 percent) and the last in the top list of this category is Ifunda Technical from Iringa (public) with (7.58 percent).

However, for the top 10 national candidates in science subjects, public schools still dominated despite a student (Perucy Mussiba) from a private school (Canossa) leading the group. Also public schools (six) presented the best science candidates in the top 10, with only four students coming from private schools.

Of the top 10 girls nationally for science subjects, only one (Nancy Mwangoge) came from a government school (Kasimiri). However, in the case of the best boys in science subjects nationally, public schools dominated the list.

According to Necta’s executive secretary Charles Msonde, a total of 89,802 candidates were registered to write the exam, including 38,018 girls (42.34 percent) and 51,784 boys (57.66 percent). Of the registered candidates, 81,143 were school candidates and 8,659 independent candidates.

Of the 89,802 candidates registered to take the exam, 88,273 candidates or 98.30 percent took the exam and 1,529 candidates (1.70 percent) did not write the exam due to various reasons including illness and absenteeism, he said.

Of the school candidates, out of 81,143 registered, 80,302 candidates equivalent to 98.96 percent took the exam where girls were 34,828 (99.22 percent) and boys 45,474 (98. 77 percent). 841 candidates (1.04 percent) did not take the exam.

Further, in the 2021 ACSEE, the number of independent candidates who passed the exam is 7, 447 (93.45 percent). In 2020, 8,908 independent candidates equivalent to 89.71 percent passed the exam.

The quality of performance by looking at the grades obtained by school candidates, Dr Msonde said, a total of 78, 251 candidates equivalent to 97.93 percent have passed in grades I to III including 34,065 (97.99 percent) and 44,186 boys (97.89 percent).

“The results show that 19,305 students equivalent to 24.16 percent got division I, while 35,539 students (44.48 percent) scored division II, with 23, 407 (29.29 percent) garnering III division and those who got division IV were 1,435 (1.68 percent),” he said.

Performance statistics for school candidates in 2021 show that in General Studies, History, Geography, English Language, French Language, Physics, Basic Applied Mathematics and Advanced Mathematics has improved compared to 2020.

“The pass rate in Kiswahili is 100 percent equivalent to the pass rate in 2020. In addition, performance in Arabic Language, Chemistry, Biology, Agriculture, Computer Science, Economics, Commerce, Accountancy and Food and Human Nutrition has dropped compared to 2020,” Dr Msonde noted.

However, Necta noted the cancellation of the results of all 27 candidates found cheating in the exams, of which 25, were school candidates and two were independent.

Computer Science exam pass rate fell by 20 percent, according to Necta’s executive secretary yesterday.