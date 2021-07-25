Push for production of virus vaccines within EAC

The East African Community (EAC) bloc must invest in the production of Covid-19 vaccines so as to hold back the pandemic.

High cost of vaccinations, low access to vaccines and slow roll out risk holding back the regional economies from quick recovery.

“EAC bloc should urgently embark on joint investments in vaccine manufacturing,” said Nicholas Nesbitt, the chairperson of the East African Business Council (EABC).

He said international investors should be reached out for the ‘local’ production of the vaccines in order to hold back Covid-19 onslaught.

He made the appeal in Nairobi on Thursday during a board meeting of the regional business body which has an observer status to EAC.

He said the impacted economies could recover from the vagaries of Covid-19 if there was a sustained effort to produce and access the vaccines to the people.

“There should be a coordinated approach on Covid-19 measures and one of them is to produce the vaccines locally,” he explained.

The EAC bloc has been severely impacted by the pandemic since it was first reported in the region in March last year.

The impact has been much more felt in the multi-million dollar tourism industry which accounted for 17 of EAC export earnings.

Also impacted is agriculture, specifically the export of horticultural produce, a fast growing segment of agriculture in EAC.

EABC executive director John Bosco Kalisa observed that EABC would champion Covid-19 stimulus packages for businesses in the recovery efforts.

As the EAC region is struggling to have locally manufactured Covid-19 vaccines, medical experts are meeting here to develop a management information system for drugs.

An integrated Information Management System (IIMS) being developed will fall under the EAC Medicines Regulatory Harmonization (EAC-MRH) Programme.

MRH has been under implementation since March 2012 with the aim of harmonising technical requirements and optimising processes for medicines regulation.

The programme aims to facilitate timely access to safe, affordable, efficacious and quality essential medicines, vaccines and medical devices for treatment and diagnosis of diseases.

IIMS, on the other hand, will store data and manage drug regulatory information necessary for timely decision making by National Medicines Regulatory Authorities.