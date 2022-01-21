Qatar Airways marks 15 years on Dar es Salaam route

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar-es Salaam, Qatar Airways has marked a milestone in its history with Tanzania, celebrating 15 successful years since its debut flight between Doha and Julius Nyerere Airport on 9 January 2007.

Qatar Airways first launched scheduled services to Tanzania with two weekly flights to Dar es Salaam in January 2007, which has now grown to 19 weekly flights operated by a combination of Boeing 787 and Airbus A320 aircraft.

Speaking at the event, Qatar Airways Vice-President, Africa, Hendrik du Preez, said they have always been proud to serve Tanzania connecting it to their global network.

“Our 15 year anniversary further solidifies our relationship with Tanzania and the huge potential the Dar es Salaam route has shown throughout the years. This was especially the case at the height of pandemic, when Dar es Salaam was in high demand. We look forward to many more years of connecting travellers from around the world to experience Tanzania’s unique cultural offerings and wildlife,” said Mr Preez

Steeped in history and culture, Dar es Salaam is as known for its vibrant live-music and spice-laden cuisine as it is for its rich maritime history and picturesque seaside harbour. As one of East Africa’s fastest-growing cities, visitors to Dar es Salaam can immerse themselves in its vibrant arts scene or lose themselves during a stroll along one of its white sandy beaches.

According to Mr Preez, Qatar Airways continues to support businesses and leisure travellers, allowing them to connect seamlessly to their favourite destinations via an expanding network across Europe, Indian Sub-continent and Americas.

“Qatar Airways Cargo supports the trade of items such as fish, meat and flowers to destinations on the Qatar Airways network including Hong Kong, Qatar and the Netherlands, and imports such as technology and pharmaceuticals,” he said.

The national carrier of the State of Qatar continues to rebuild its network, which currently stands at over 140 destinations, including Kilimanjaro and Zanzibar in Tanzania. With more flights being added to key hubs, Qatar Airways offers flexible booking conditions to passengers, making it easy for them to change their travel dates or destination as required. Customers can benefit from the flexible booking conditions which are now in place until May 2022.

A multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways was named ‘World’s Best Airline’ in the latest World Airline Awards, managed by the international air transport rating organisation Skytrax. The airline’s hub, Hamad International Airport (HIA), was recently recognised as the ‘Best Airport in the World 2021’, ranking at number one in the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2021.

The carrier operates two flights daily to Doha with QR1348 departing at 0055hrs and QR1499 departing at 1115hrs, in addition to one daily flight QR1476, excluding Tuesday and Thursday departing at 1450hrs.