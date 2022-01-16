Rabia Issa's family long wait for justice on killing

Dar es Salaam. The family of Rabia Issa, who was killed on August 24, 2019 by an American Peace Corps employee in Tanzania, has expressed its frustration over diminishing hope for justice of their beloved.

Besides, the family is seeking support from Tanzanians and the international community to get a permanent house, education for two children and starting an income-generating activity.

The accused Peace Corps employee, Mr John M. Peterson fled the country shortly after the incident which is believed as escaping prosecution.

However, during an exclusive interview at the family’s Msasani home on Friday, Ms Issa’s first born, Mr Benja Issa said efforts to look for justice have been hitting a brick wall.

He said his first stop was at the Oysterbay Police Station where he was directed to follow-up the matter with the Traffic Office headquarters who also redirected him to the office of the Dar es Salaam Special Zone Commander Lazaro Mambosasa.

“At the Dar es Salaam Zone Police Commander’s office, I was directed to the Home Affairs ministry where the first day I visited I was asked to return the following day,” he said.

According to him, the following day one of the officers told him that the person he was looking for had been transferred to Dodoma.

“The officer (he doesn’t remember) said that the office was unaware of the matter. Furthermore, he said the accused person cannot be prosecuted locally because he isn’t a Tanzanian,” he said, adding.

“The response completely discouraged and frustrated me and other members of the family. That was my last day of following up the matter with law enforcement agents,” she said.

Last week when contacted, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Simon Sirro urged the family to follow up the matter with a station where the incident was first reported.

“I hope the incident was reported at a police station. Therefore, family members and relatives should go to that police station in order to ensure justice for the deceased,” said country’s police boss.

But, when asked, Mr Issa said no case Registration Number was given to the family or a police officer of contact given to the family, thus making it difficult for them to follow up.





Family’s outcry

Mr Issa said absence of house support in the two young brothers’ education and starting income generating activities were the family’s outcry as it went through a tough financial challenge.

“I would like to ask the public and well-wishers in the country and beyond to support the education of my young brother Goodluck Hamidu (19), a Form Six student at Songea Boys Secondary School so that he realises his dream of pursuing university education,” he said.

Also, he said another young brother, Ausi Mohamed, a Standard Five pupil at Marumba Primary School in Tunduru District, Ruvuma Region requires support of the public.

The 23-year old working as automobile technician at a nearby garage said together with the three aunts should be assisted with reliable income generating activities in order to support them.

“My mother was the one taking care of the entire family. After her death, life changed for the worse. Once the family is assisted with income generating activities, it will certainly be a huge relief for us,” he said.

A similar request was made by his aunt, Ms Rehema Issa, who said efforts to succeed the job her sister was doing at the Chole Road proved futile after the government suspended the area from being used for small businesses.

“We are trying to look for another place, the task that has been huge following the ongoing government’s city cleanliness crackdown,” she said.





Sh25 million

Mr Issa says while the family was following up justice for his mother at the Oysterbay Police Station, one law enforcement officer introduced them to a woman (name forgotten).

“The woman said she was a representative (doesn’t remember a firm or individual). But he instructed us to hold a meeting, prepare a minute stating our requirements and provide an account number,” he said.

He said after they had fulfilled all directives, a couple of months passed for the account to be deposited with Sh25 million.

“The amount was used to reclaim the family’s piece of land in Tunduru town in Ruvuma Region that had been used as a collateral by the deceased to borrow money to take her children to school and get capital for businesses,” he said, adding.

“The remaining amount was used for clearing family debts, providing school requirement to the two young brothers and covering other family expenses.”

However, he refuted claims that some of the money had been swindled by unscrupulous relatives and middlemen.

“There is no truth in such claims. The whole amount was spent by the family. The only challenge is that it came at a time when the family was facing numerous challenges,” he said.

January 7, this year, Peace Corps Chief Executive Officer Carol Spahn issued a statement saying following Ms Issa’s death the organisation apart from expressing condolences, it provided financial support to the family.

Ms Carol said in a statement that working with local counsel, the agency and representatives from Ms Issa’s family agreed that the Peace Corps would provide a mutually agreed upon sum to support her sons.

“In 2019, the money was disbursed into a bank account opened by Ms Issa’s eldest son and the administrator of the estate,” she says.

Furthermore, she says that there are many other aspects of the case, including investigation and personnel matter that cannot be discussed due to legal and privacy considerations.





A fundraiser

On the Facebook platform, Ms Libby Glabe has organised a fundraiser titled: Help Support Rabia Issa’s Family aimed at collecting $20,000 for the deceased family.

This paper independently established that by mid-day yesterday a total of $14,485 had been contributed by well-wishers globally.





What happened?

Ms Issa (47), a mother of three was hit dead as two others were injured in a series of car crashes whose driver was identified as Mr Peterson.

Reports say Mr Peterson left a bar where he had been drinking and brought a sex worker back to his government-leased home.

Witnesses pelted the man’s car with rocks and pursued on motorcycles as he fled the scenes of his crimes. The chaotic and deadly episode ended when he slammed into a pole and was detained by police.

But within hours, Peace Corps and US Embassy staff rushed the man onto a plane and out of the country.

Tanzanian authorities were unable to charge him first, and the US Department of Justice later declined to file criminal charges because of a lack of jurisdiction.

The man remained on Peace Corps staff for 18 months before resigning in February, 2021 the agency said.

The incident was briefly mentioned in a June report to Congress from the Peace Corps Office of Inspector General, but the summary is sparse and lacks key details. It does not say when the incident happened, identify the African nation where it took place, name the employee or say how much in US taxpayer dollars was spent in the aftermath.

It also does not identify the woman he killed, who is referred to only as a “street vendor.”