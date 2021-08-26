Raila Odinga pays visit to Magufuli and Mkapa’s widows in Dar

By Paul Owere More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Kenya’s head of Opposition Party Orange Democratic Movement and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has paid a visit to Former President John Magufuli’s widow in Dar es Salaam.

Writing on his twitter handle after the visit Mr Odinga said he was happy to see both Mama Janeth Magufuli and Mama Anna Mkapa in high spirits.

“I passed by to visit the families of my good friends Presidents Benjamin Mkapa and John Magufuli. Great to see Mama Anna Mkapa and Mama Janeth Magufuli in high spirits,” wrote Mr Odinga.

Raila Odinga and the late Magufuli enjoyed a close relationship that is believed to have started during the early 2000s when both men were Works ministers of their respective countries.

The relationship grew to the level that they paid one another private visits at their rural homes

In another Mr Odinga also paid a courtesy call to President Samia Suluhu Hassan at State House in a visit that was not publicised.

“Held talks this afternoon with the President of the United Republic of Tanzania H.E @SuluhuSamia that focused on ways of boosting infrastructure connectivity within the EAC,” he wrote.

Raila also said that their talks further explored options of enhancing regional marine transport on Lake Victoria.