Rapid bus service provider’s fleet jumps to 210 vehicles

Dar es Salaam. In 2021, the multibillion shilling Dar es Salaam Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project received a major boost after the government released 70 buses held at the Dar es Salaam Port.

Since their importation in 2018, the buses remained stranded at port over what was described as miscommunication between the government and the Usafiri Dar es Salaam-Rapid Transit (Uda-RT).

The euro134-million worth vehicles were released by Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Amos Makalla who received and allowed the 70 vehicles to start operations to ease commuter transportation nightmares.

The 70 buses have increased the fleet of buses operating on the 21.1 kilometres BRT network by the UDA-RT.

Dar Rapid Transit Agency (Dart) Public Relations manager William Gatambi told The Citizen that the number of buses plying the BRT infrastructure have increased to 210 following the decision.

“This has enabled BRT to introduce four new feeder routes compared to the past when we had two. The new feeder routes are the Kibaha-Kimara, Mlonganzila-Kimara and Magufuli-Kimara, Mwenge via Morocco,” he says.

According to him, the Gerezani-Muhimbili and Kimara-Mbezi are the old routes.

Regarding the progress of BRT Phase II, Mr Gatambi said the construction of infrastructure including the 20.3 kilometres of exclusive BRT lanes and Non-Motorized Transport (NMT) facilities along the Kilwa Road corridor and part of Kawawa road was progressing well.

“Construction of infrastructure include depot, feeder routes and a major station at Gerezani in Kariakoo have been completed by 100 per cent,” he said.

He said November last year, road construction reached 40 per cent, noting that the progress was hindered by several challenges.

The challenges included lockdown that adversely affected timely importation of construction materials.

But, June 2021, President Samia Suluhu Hassan expressed her dissatisfaction over the progress of the project, saying it contributed to deterioration of economy of the people depending the transportation network.

The Head of State made the remarks during her visit to inspect the progress of project implementation during which she found that most of the job hadn’t been executed.

“You are taking us back. Mbagala is among the most populated areas that depends on the road for daily transport and transportation. The pace at which the construction is delayed equals the one at which you hold back their economy,” said the President.

Addressing residents of Mtoni Mtongani during the visit, Ms Hassan said the government was doing everything in its powers to ensure the project was completed on time.

“I have come to inspect the progress of the work because the project is taking us back. The more they delay, the more they undermine our economic life. I have come to establish the causes of the delay; the government or contractor in order to take appropriate action,” she said.

The President added: “My hope is that the speed will continue and the project will be completed on time. My promise is that the government will be with you in overseeing all government implemented projects.”

Last year, the government secured a total of Sh570.6 billion in loans from World Bank for the construction of phases three and four of the BRT.

Phase Three of the BRT project involves construction of infrastructure projects on the 23.6-kilometre road stretching along Nyerere Road between Gongo la Mboto and the City Centre and parts of Uhuru Road from Tazara to Kariakoo Gerezani.

Phase four involves construction of a 16.1-kilometre stretch along Bagamoyo and Sam Nujoma roads.

The then Dar es Salaam Rapid Transit Agency (Dart) chief executive officer Ronald Lwakatare told The Citizen that they had received $148.1 million for phase three and $99.9 million for phase four.

“The funds secured would facilitate the actual construction of BRT infrastructure while the government will be responsible for compensating the people who will be affected by the project,” he said.

He said after the compensations, the government would then announce tenders for the actual construction process to start.

He said though the actual cost of construction is determined depending on the received bids, the amount to be spent on the project would remain within the same range. This was because the funds were in foreign currency.

Early last year, Dart said it had disbursed Sh5.7 billion to 77 Dar es Salaam residents to pave the way for the construction of the 23.6 kilometre stretch of the BRT phase 3 project.

Dart said the government had completed the compensation process but that only Sh124.1 million had not yet been paid to those who would be affected.

In May this year, then Minister of State in the President’s Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), Ms Ummy Mwalimu, said during her tour of the projects that a lasting solution to BRT revenue loss was the use of smart cards.

Her tour followed directives issued in April by President Samia Suluhu Hassan and Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa.

During his tour of BRT facilities last month, Mr Majaliwa expressed his concern about the misuse of assets meant for the project.

Dart is a bus-based mass transit system connecting the suburbs of Dar es Salaam to the Central Business District which began operations in May, 2016.

Construction of the first phase was completed in December 2015 at a total cost of euros 134 million, funded by the African Development Bank (AfDB), the World Bank and Tanzanian government.

Phase I of the BRT system has a total length of 21 kilometres and runs from Kimara via Ubungo ending at Kivukoni, Morocco and Gerezani.