Rare tropical ‘Cyclone Jobo’ approaching Tanzania’s coast line

By Agencies More by this Author

Tropical Cyclone Jobo is approaching Tanzania. According to CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri this may be the first landfall in Tanzania since 1952.

The forecast has been corroborated by the Tanzania Meteorological Authority’s (TMA) statement which says Cyclone Jobo has continued to intensify and is moving towards the coast and tonight it is expected to be approximately 410 km from the coast of Lindi region.

However, a cyclone Jobo which is currently equivalent to a strong tropical storm with winds just shy of 100 kph (62 mph) expected to lose its strength as it moves along the coast of Tanzania.

Although Jobo is churning over the very warm waters (29°C), other environmental conditions should hinder any further development, weakening the storm prior to making landfall late this weekend.

However, the rarity of a tropical system affecting Tanzania is worth noting. Land falling cyclones are almost unheard of in Tanzania due to its close proximity to the equator, where the Coriolis force -- what causes the storm to rotate -- is weaker.

Records show only two other tropical cyclones have ever made it to the shores of Tanzania since the 19th century: the "Zanzibar Cyclone" of 1872 and Cyclone Lindi of 1952. The two storms struck the nation 80 years and one day apart on April 14 and 15 of their years, respectively.

Advertisement

Both storms brought significant devastation to the areas they impacted and took countless lives.

A weaker Tropical Cyclone Jobo is a welcome sight compared to the stronger predecessors, but the area in the potential impact zone remains one of the most populous on the continent.

Despite TMA warning that the cyclone would affect areas of Lindi and Mtwara, other forecast track by the JTWC does include both cities Dar es Salaam and Zanzibar to potentially be in the path of Jobo.

Nearly 200 mm of rainfall, or a month's worth, is expected this weekend along the Tanzanian coast as Jobo makes landfall.

In 2019 Cyclones Idai and Kenneth battered neighboring Mozambique on back-to-back months.

On average, tropical cyclones affect Mozambique once per decade, according to CNN meteorologist Brandon Miller, and only four have ever made landfall with category 3 equivalent or stronger winds since 1950.