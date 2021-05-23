Rawan Dakik becomes first Tanzanian woman to reach Mt Everest’s peak

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Rawan Dakik on Saturday became the first Tanzania woman to successfully reach the last peak of Mount Everest (8,850meters). Rawan was the only Tanzanian in the list of those who made to the World’s highest peak.

Apart from Rawan the other 22 climbers who made it alongside Rawan were from USA, Sweden, Nepal, South Africa, Canada and Japan.

“We are proud to announce that our Everest and Lhotse Teams have reached the summit today! The weather was excellent and our climbers are now descending. The International Mountain Guides (IMG) would like to congratulate all of our Everest and Lhotse climbers. Of special note, todays summiters include a Father, Son and Daughter: Tenzing Dorjee Sherpa (Father), Sonam Tashi Sherpa (Son) and Pasang Kanchi Sherpa (Daughter),” wrote IMG.

On March 20, 2021 she announced that she would be climbing Mountain Everest to support children living with Cancer.

“A few years ago if you’d ask me about climbing Everest, I would’ve probably told you that you're mad and I wouldn’t plan on going that extreme. Here I am today, packing and getting ready for my departure tomorrow,” said Rawan in an Instagram post.

She added: There was a lot of planning, training, organizing, a feel of mixed emotions, trip getting cancelled last year and a bunch of thoughts that can’t be put into words.

