Reasons behind industrial sugar shortage revealed

By Hellen Nachilongo More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The shortage of shipping containers disrupted the global supply chain, leading to a paucity of imported industrial sugar in Tanzania in the past several weeks.

Towards the end of 2021, and early January this year, Tanzania experienced a scarcity of some brands of soft drinks, making the government direct the Fair Competition Commission (FCC) to investigate the cause.

Although the Commission’s findings have not been made public, some analysts say the scarcity was precipitated by the paucity imported industrial sugar in the country, caused mainly by disruption of the global supply chain.

“It is true there has been a problem with industrial sugar which we started experiencing in November last year. We are, however, optimistic that things are improving because industrial sugar is already being imported once again,” the director general of the Sugar Board Tanzania (SBT), Mr Kenneth Bengesi, told The Citizen on Monday.

The world depends largely on China for the supply of shipping containers. But the global lockdowns, precipitated by the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the supply of raw materials for manufacturing local products.

As a result, when the world re-opened for production after lifting the lockdowns and other transportation restrictions, demand for the products had risen, sending prices high on acoount of shortages of the products.

According to Mr Bengesi, Tanzania’s industrial sugar demand currently stands at 165,000 tonnes per year, with 40 companies using the sweetener in their production.

The Confederation of Tanzania Industries (CTI)’s policy and advocacy director, Mr Akida Mnyenyelwa, said the global lockdowns also adversely affected a number of industries that rely on foreign-sourced raw materials.

“Take, for instance, Uganda which was on lockdown for two years. I have been informed that people who used to get raw material from South Africa have stopped importing from South Africa due to Covid-19 pandemic. It means they have to import from Egypt instead,” he said.

Earlier this week, the Minister for Investment, Industry and Trade, Dr Ashatu Kijaji, confirmed that there was indeed a shortage of industrial sugar a few weeks ago, a situation that affected production of soft drinks in the country.









She was spoke in Shinyanga after she visited Jambo Food Products in an effort to check the production status of various products especially soft drinks.

She said the government had taken various steps to ensure that the product was available in the market, noting that so far 25,000 tonnes of the product had entered the country through the Dar es Salaam port.

She said the product was increasingly coming in and that it was currently being transported in an alternative packaging that does not use containers (break bulk).