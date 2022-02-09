Recovery on track, Bank of Tanzania report shows

By Josephine Christopher More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s economy is on the right path towards recovery from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, with latest data showing growth across several parameters.

From a rebound in credit extended to the private sector to a rise in earnings from exports and tourism, latest Bank of Tanzania (BoT) statistics show that the worst could be almost over.

In its Monthly Economic Review (MER) for January 2022, BoT says credit to the private sector recorded annual growth of 10 percent in the year ending December 2021, up from 3.1 percent in December 2020.

“The recovery of private sector credit was largely attributed to sustained accommodative monetary policy and improving business conditions from adverse impacts of Covid-19 pandemic,” BoT says in the report.

Trade recorded the largest rise in credit from commercial banks, thanks to the easing of Covid-19-related restrictions and BoT’s liquidity stimulation policies.

Other areas that got a sizeable share of credit extended to the private sector were manufacturing, mining and personal activities, which were mainly small and medium-scale undertakings.

Tanzania’s tourism sector – which was seriously affected by travel restrictions – is also on the right track to recovery, with BoT data showing significant improvement in earnings.

While tourist arrivals jumped by 48 percent to 918,603 at the end of December 2021, earnings from hospitality rose to a 12-month high of $1.396 billion from $714.5 million recorded in the corresponding period in 2020.

A rise in these receipts coupled with an increase in exports of manufactured goods – particularly sisal, tobacco, horticultural and fish products – boosted the performance of Tanzania’s external sectors.

BoT states that total exports of goods and services increased to $9.81 billion in the year ending December 2021 from $8.55 billion in 2020.

“Exports of goods increased by 6.0 percent to $6.75 billion, with non-traditional goods rising by 9.7 percent to $5.76 billion,” the central bank says.

Products classified as non-traditional exports included oil seeds, cereals, cocoa, raw hides and skins and wood.

Improved business performance and the increase in imports of consumer and intermediate goods also led to a rise in revenue collections from income tax and import duty.

According to the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA), between July and December 2021 the taxman collected Sh11.11 trillion, which is equivalent to 98 percent of the projected Sh11.302 trillion.

The collection represents Sh1.87 trillion more than the Sh9.24 trillion collected during the previous corresponding period

An economist, Prof Samuel Wangwe, said the recovery in 2021 was partly due to policies that were implemented by President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s government, including promoting economic diplomacy and improving the investment climate.

“The easing of labour permit requirements, implementation of the blueprint, and the further opening up of international trade have boosted confidence, and attracted more foreign investment to the country,” he said.

For his part, Prof Humphrey Moshi of the University of Dar es Salaam said Tanzania’s economy was resilient in 2021 despite the fact that the Covid-19 pandemic was still raging globally.

However, the cost of doing business, inflation and disruption of trade activities, both domestically and internationally, were a major challenge.

“Despite all this, concerted efforts were made to limit imports to sustainable levels and step up implementation of strategic projects,” Prof Moshi said.

He added that Tanzania should expect further recovery in 2022 when measures taken in 2021 start to have the desired impact.