Relief as KCMC receives 300 oxygen cylinders from MSD

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Moshi. The government through the Medical Store Department (MSD), has provided 300 Oxygen Cylinders to the Kilimanjaro Christian Medical Centre (KCMC) to treat patients with respiratory challenges at the hospital.

The move comes days after the hospital’s director, Prof Gilliard Masenga was quoted saying the hospital was overwhelmed by patients who are in need of oxygen cylinders.

Professor Masenga said the hospital, which has an oxygen tank capable of filling 400 cylinders in 24 hours, has been overcrowded due to rising number of patients in need of oxygen withone patient consuming between eight and 10 cylinders a day.

“We have a factory here at KCMC which produces 400 cylinders in 24 hours and we thought this would have helped us for the next 20 years."

"Our daily consumption used to be 50 to 60 cylinders. Currently, the factory is overwhelmed where more than 400 cylinders are needed on a daily basis" said the Professor.

He said that before the Covid-19 pandemic, the hospital used between 50 and 60 cylinders a day but now uses more than 400.

Related KCMC overwhelmed by patients in need of oxygen cylinders

Advertisement

Speaking today July 26, 2021, KCMC Public relation Officer, Gabriel Chisseo, thanked the government especially the Ministry of Health for assisting them with the jars and make the hospital now to have more than 800 oxygen cylinders.