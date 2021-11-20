Religious leaders call for nurturing of culture of integrity

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Religious leaders have said that for any society to develop a culture of integrity that promotes transparency and accountability in the use of public resources, it is imperative that education starts at family level where children are taught at their earliest stage about the values.

Catholic Bishop Diocese of Zanzibar, Interfaith Standing Committee (TEC), Rt. Rev Augustine Shao said this during an International Transparency and Accountability Conference (ITAC) 2021.

The conference was held under the theme ‘Transformation into a culture of total transparency and accountability’ where Norwegian Church Aid (NCA) partnered with Wajibu Institute in hosting the event.

The objective of the conference is to give the participants a high level overview of the global trends and practices in Transparency and Accountability in the use of public funds, project resources and in the provision of timely, high quality, cost-effective Service Delivery for Citizens which in turn holds those in public office accountable for their actions.

Rt Rev Shao said it is imperative to provide insights on how to create a platform where the Citizen involvement in governance ensures that the governed who are mostly poor and marginalized in society have space to speak and be heard in the decision making process which could easily be highly centralized.

"The aim is to create a strong link between duty bearers, service providers and citizens, thereby promoting effective, transparent and accountable use of public resources," he said.

He said citizen engagement in implementing and reporting in the use of public funds is very important for the development of the country.

"Tanzanians have a culture not to question and understand where funds and property are coming from and this is because majority are not well informed," he said.

He noted that transparency and accountability comes when people are well informed and know what is expected of them as well as their perimeters and limits.

Therefore, he said it is imperative for families to start instilling in their children the values of transparency and accountability at an earlier stage to grow up with.

On his part, Secretary of Stewardship and Norwegian Church Aid Project, Reverend Andrew Munisi also echoed the sentiments of Rt Rev Shao.

He said children can be taught these values at family level and at the Sunday Schools and Mosques, therefore, ensure the next generations grow up to be transparent and accountable.

He noted that governments from grassroots levels including ward to village levels and up to districts and regions need to educate the Citizens to understand importance of transparency and accountability.

Meanwhile, Zambia's Transparency International, Mr Chimuks Nachibinga said it is important for a country to have supportive public funds monitoring legislation access that gives mandate to monitor public funds.



