Religious leaders, LHRC voice concerns of increasing spate of brutal killings

By Rosemary Mirondo More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Religious leaders yesterday urged their political counterparts to come together and discuss the causes of the sporadic killings that have gripped the country in the past few weeks with the view to ending them.

This comes as data by the Legal and Human Rights Centre (LHRC) shows that there have been about 20 cases of killings reported in the reguibs of Mtwara, Rukwa, Njombe, Katavi, Mwanza, Dodoma, Ruvuma, Dar es Salaam and Mara during the past few weeks.

LHRC executive director Anna Henga said the brutal killings have brought grief and human rights abuses, calling upon authorities to investigate and bring perpetrators to book as per the laws of the land.

Rulenge-Ngara Diocese Catholic Bishop Severine Niwemugizi said it was their responsibility to dispel public fears and encourage the the people to express their views while at the same time reminding leaders to be attentive to public opinions on various matters of interest to society.

Speaking during a meeting organised by the Committee for Religious Leaders Interfaith Standing Committee for Economic Peace and Integrity of Creation, Bishop Niwemugizi said it was imperative for religious leaders to work together with the government in condemning the killings and uprooting the causes.

“There are issues of governance, economy, democracy and justice that we have seen touching on people’s feelings recently. Political leaders are our children. They are among our own. Let us remind them of leadership values, and let them be ready to listen,” he added. He said there was no way that religious leaders could remain silent when things were not going well in society, insisting that religious goals go hand in hand with politics. “Politics is a social issue and therefore politicians need to embrace compassion and human dignity,” he said, noting that religious leaders need to ensure the public does not lose hope: “If you have something to say and you do not say it, then that it is a lie. When you say it, it only means that you care. Religious leaders should show care,” he said.

The chairman of the Muslim Council of Tanzania (Bakwata), who is also the chairman of the Committee, Sheikh Hamis Mataka, said the purpose of the meeting was to build the capacity of leaders to understand various issues related to social challenges.

“Religious leaders are expected to provide safe haven and comfort to the weak and empower them to lead decent human life,” he said.

The killings, whose records were reported by the LHRC, include that of businessman Mussa Hamisi, 25, in Mtwara who was reportedly killed by seven police officers after they (the police) allegedly robbed him of Sh70 million. The officers have since been arrested and arraigned in connection to the murder.

According to Ms Henga, the other incident occurred in Mwanza where three women were killed and their bodies dumped in Ilemela District.

On Wednesday, Vice President Philip Mpango directed IGP Simon Sirro to find those behind last week’s killings of five family members at Zanka Village in Bahi District, Dodoma Region.