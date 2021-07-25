Remembering Mghwira’s community advocacy role

In September 1996, on a trip from Arusha to Hanang district present-day Manyara region for an assignment, inside a vehicle from a pastoralist NGO were Hellen Kijo-Bisimba and two other people; a young man and woman.

The man was Evod Mmanda, a late lawyer who was then much involved with advocacy.

The young lady, I later came to identify was Anna Mghwira, constantly jovial and keen to know more about the media role.

Mrs Kijo-Bisimba was already on the media radar after the creation of the Legal and Human Rights Centre (LHRC) a few years back.

The trio’s task was to train the local people in Hanang - the pastoralists in particular - on their land rights and allied laws.

It was during the week-long exercise that the late Mghwira appeared a true advocate for the rights of nomadic livestock herders, often deprived of land.

While other trainers agitated for the rights of the marginalized with heavy political tones, Mghwira took a scholarly approach.

“Pastoralists, like anybody else, have the right to land ownership”, she affirmed, noting that land was “a basic natural resource.”

She was speaking to representatives of the Barbaig traditional herders at Katesh, the district headquarters.

The late Kilimanjaro regional commissioner, who passed on last week, said nomadic pastoralists had become victims of land grabbing.

Who is Anna Mghwira

“Sedentarians are now pushing the pastoralists to the limits, blaming the scenario - until then - to flawed or outdated laws”, she pointed out.

Ms Mghwira, a University of Dar es Salaam graduate in Law in 1986, pointed why the herders were outsiders in land ownership.

The Land Act of 1967 and subsequent legislations, according to her, did not consider pastoralists’ land rights.

Their land, as was the case with other pastoralists, had been grabbed on the premise that they did not need it given their nomadic mode of production.

It was then that the late Mghwira interjected, insisting that the pastoralists have the right to land access like anybody else.

From then on, the late RC was much associated with NGOs, specifically those fighting for the rights of the livestock herders.

If that made her settle permanently in Arusha or if the pressure by a host of civil society bodies on pastoral land rights led to the comprehensive land legislation in 1999, is yet to be told.

Mghwira was articulate on the agenda; extending the necessary support to the marginalized communities; be they in cities or remote lands.

She was a regular face in meetings involving CSOs and capacity-building workshops for the same but more as a trainer or mentor.

She served as a consultant with regional and international NGOs but there is no contention she was much focused on human rights aspects.

At different times even before she officially joined the opposition in 2009, she had started contributing articles to local newspapers.

As a presidential (ACT-Wazalendo) candidate during the 2015 polls, she did not exhibit attacks against her opponents, only promising development.

In 2012, she made two futile attempts to become a legislator, one to the National Assembly on ACT-Wazalendo ticket for Arumeru East Constituency.

The other was membership to the East African Legislative Assembly in the same year (2012) on the opposition slot.

She looked much at ease when she was appointed the regional commissioner for Kilimanjaro.

In her position she avoided divisive or combative politics.

She focused on education for girls and openly supported initiatives taken by NGOs to establish schools.

Her kind-hearted nature transcended the education field, during natural calamities such as floods, she would comfort the victims.

She retired from governance but remained active in engaging in community development initiatives until her death on July 22, 2021.