Renowned Tanzanian scientist Dr Mwele Ntuli Malecela has died

World Health Organisation's director of the Department of Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) , Dr Mwele Ntuli Malecela has died.

Dr Mwele who was 58 at the time of her death, announced in 2019 that she was diagnosed with cancer.

Born in 1963, Dr Mwele was one of the world’s most respected scientists and researchers, stemming from her extensive educational background and career in the field of science.

She graduated in Zoology at the University of Dar es Salaam, and went on to join the National Institute for Medical Research (NIMR) in 1987, where she worked at the Amani Center to conduct research on lymphatic filariasis.

The celebrated Tanzanian scientist pursued further studies in London where she attained a masters and PhD at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine between 1990 and 1995.

The late Dr Mwele had a rich background in institutional leadership which saw her hold various roles such as becoming Director of Research Coordination and Promotion (DRCP) at NIMR in 1998 before moving on to become the Director of the Lymphatic Filariasis program in 2000.

She further climbed up the leadership ladder and was appointed NIMR's Director General – becoming the first woman to hold this position. However, in 2017 her appointment was revoked.

Dr Mwele then set her ambitions on the international stage whereby in 2017 she joined World Health Organisation’s Regional Office for Africa and as the Director in the Office of the Regional Director (RD) responsible for providing policy, managerial and diplomatic advice to the RD, coordinating and facilitating the plan of work for all units under the RD's Office Cluster, and monitoring the implementation of policy decisions of WHO governing bodies.

Her stature as a reputable researcher and scientist would be emboldened another notch when in October 2018 the Director General of WHO, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, appointed Dr Malecela Director of the Department of Control of Neglected Tropical Diseases, based at the Organisation's headquarters in Geneva.

A daughter of former Prime Minister John Malecela, Dr Mwele had a stint in the political arena which saw her run for election in the 2015 CCM presidential primaries, joining a list of 40 others which included eventual candidate John Pombe Magufuli.