Responses to Covid-19 jabs by citizens vary

Dar es Salaam. Two weeks after the Covid-19 vaccination was rolled out in Tanzania by President Samia Suluhu Hassan, calls for more awareness building have started to be made.

Tanzania Mainland received slightly over 1,000,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines (Janssen) on July 24, this year being a donation from the United States under the Covax facility arrangement.

Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children minister Dorothy Gwajima received the consignment and said: “I would like to inform the public that the ministry has done its part in the verification process, and today on behalf of the government, we have received the first batch of doses of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine”.

She assured the public that the vaccine was safe after first being verified by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and later by Tanzanian authorities.

However, responses have been varied on the ground. Kilimanjaro regional commissioner Stephen Kagaigai said Moshi District residents have continued to turn out in large numbers to take advantage of the opportunity to get the coronavirus vaccine where so far at least 10,300 people have received the jab out of 60,000 vaccines delivered.

“The first day we started administering the vaccinations, a number of groups turned out including heads of government and private institutions, journalists and citizens at large,” he said.

But, the story is different in Mufundi District in Iringa Region.

Speaking separately to Mwananchi newspaper yesterday, Berita Mbiduka and Pastor Manisa Kinyanambo said that education has not yet reached the people.

“This is because there have been people on social media speaking negatively about the vaccine bringing about fear amongst the public,” said Mbiduka.

In Mbeya City, a number of people, mostly the elderly and middle-aged, have been going to the vaccination centres to get the Covid-19 jabs.

Speaking to Mwananchi, those who turned out said it was crucial that people continue taking precautions even after getting the shot.

One John Mwakyusa, who has already received the vaccine, said that the government should continue to provide education to the community, especially in rural areas, due to misinformation spread about on social media.

In Handeni District, Tanga Region, residents were urged not to fear taking the vaccine as they had also received jabs for polio and leprosy with no side effects.

Retired nurse John Mohamed, a resident of Bomani in Handeni said that the people should not be afraid of the corona vaccine. “I’m going to be vaccinated on Monday,” he said.

A visit by The Citizen at Makole Health Centre and Dodoma Regional Referral Hospital noted that there were many people waiting to receive the vaccine.

In Mererani, Manyara Region, Samwel Rugemalira said the issue of Covid-19 vaccination was voluntary and those in need were turning up.

According to him, people who have been in one way or another affected by the pandemic will automatically seek for the solution.

“Today (Saturday) I was with someone who was going to be vaccinated. We found an old man who was vaccinated, “he said.

A resident of Endiamtu ward, Haji Ngokwe said he expects to travel to Mozambique and has already had his shot with no side effects.