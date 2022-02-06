Revealed: Youth, elderly deserve 30 perecent of tenders

By Louis Kalumbia More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Special groups like youth, people with disabilities (PWDs), women and the elderly have preferencial treatment in procurement, but officials say these groups don’t benefit from the this opportunity due to varying reasons.

The Public Procurement Act and its regulations demand mandatory involvement of the specific groups in the process with 30 percent of the tenders allocated for these four groups.

The distribution with respective percentages in brackets includes youth (10); PWDs (10); women (5) and elders (5).

Furthermore, the regulations provide conditions requiring the specific groups to meet several criteria to win tenders including being formal entities that meet required qualifications as well as having capability, experience and resources.

Others are possessing legal capacity to enter a contract, should meet the criteria stipulated in the laws.

These targetted members of the special groups should also not have been blacklisted by the Public Procurement Regulatory Act (PPRA), should constitute 70 percent membership or more and should be registered by appropriate special groups that support the entities.

They include the Small Industry Development Organisation (Sido); Vocational and Education Training Authority (Veta); the ministry responsible for Community Development, Councils in the Local Government Authorities (LGAs) and the Tanzania Urban and Rural Agency (Tarura).

Finally, special groups are supposed to have qualifications to be registered and appear in the PPRA special register.

Last weekend, PPRA acting manager for training and advisory services Gilbert Kamnde told participants of the Policy Forum breakfast debate that despite these opportunities, still the youth lagged behind in tapping them.

“Look at the procurement budgets of institutions like the Tanzania National Roads Agency (Tanroads); Tarura; ministries, councils and agencies. Then calculate the value of 30 percent of procurement budgets and later 10 percent of it,” he said.

“Despite being given a large opportunity, the women in regions like Mbeya and Iringa have benefited as compared to the youth,” he said.

Mr Kamnde said many public and private institution in the country procure sanitation services, noting however that a few youth groups have been established to tap the opportunities. According to him, the main challenge facing the youth and Tanzanians in general was the lack of trust and readiness to make partnership and jointly carry development activities.

“When launching its operations in the country, Dangote Cement Company for instance announced tender to supply a large quantity of eggs on the weekly basis. Despite winning the tender, a local firm failed to fulfil its obligations,” he said.

According to him, despite of working with other firms to meet demands for the supply of the merchandise, the firm decided to import from a neighbouring country. What is the reality on the ground, has Tanzanians failed to supply the total volume on weekly basis?” he questioned. However, he said public procurement stimulates the economy by providing opportunities to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) especially those owned by youth. He said MSMEs are at the centre of job growth in the world economy, accounting for nearly 80 percent of jobs worldwide.

“Increasing MSMEs competitiveness increases their likelihood of success, expansion and job creation,” he said.

Mr Kamnde said by 2012, MSMEs contributed 27 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and employed more than 5.2 million people in the country, according to the Tanzania’s Development Vision 2025 (TDV 2025).

He said by 2016, 95 percent businesses in Tanzania were MSMEs that generated up to 40 percent of total employment and contributed about 35 percent of the country’s GDP.

“Public procurement is one of the potential, fiscally responsible route…to help integrate young people into the job market, combat poverty and promote inclusive economic growth,” he said.

Mr Kamnde added: “Increasing youth participation in the procurement process will likely make stronger competition; better prices; increased quality and timely delivery.”

But, Mr Kamnde said the government was a major market of all procurement activities, allocating over 75 percent of the total budgets for procurement purposes in the areas of office furniture, catering services, etc.

A large share of funds set aside for implementation of development projects are directed in procurement of goods and services, something that the youth could be proactive in order to benefit.

He said PPRA has provided relief to youth groups in the areas of tendering securities, tendering declarations and performance securities in order to attract wider participation of the youth in the processes.

“In order to efficiently engage in the procurement processes, we are all required to abide by the need for integrity, ethics and distancing from corruption,” he said.

Debating the presentation, Ms Judith Sando said there was the need to provide knowledge and skills to graduates in order to make them competent in areas of self-employment and increase employability in the formal and informal sectors.

“Skills need to be prepared through special programmes in order to sharpen the youth to be proactive in tapping available opportunities instead of waiting for white collar jobs,” she said.

Mr Mohamed Nsewengo of the National Institute for Transport (NIT) said most Tanzanians were ignorant of procurement processes including establishing groups that would engage in the process.

“In most cases we are taught to establish personal entrepreneurial groups or secure employment in the public or private sectors instead of being taught how to secure and benefit with available opportunities in the groups,” he said.

Ecca environment and advisory executive director Caroline Manyama said there was a need to establish the youth awareness programmes that could be held every annually to improve their understanding in income generation activities.

For her part, Save Group chairperson Salome Joseph was of the view that leaders of the Local Government Authorities (LGAs) should be effectively used for distribution of information to the community including the youth in their respective areas of jurisdiction.

There is also a condition that nobody is allowed to join a group of PWDs if he isn’t a person with disability. “Despite the fact that disability isn’t inability, PWDs in reality faces the challenge of hardship to execute development projects even if they win tenders. Hence there is a need to have mixed members in the group,” she said.