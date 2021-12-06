Rimisho: PhD holder and priest with military training

By Louis Kalumbia More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. A priest, Dr Henry Rimisho, is in the news after graduating with a PhD degree in architecture from Ardhi University.

Pictures circulating on social media show Rimisho in military uniform under his graduation gown, sparking speculation about his background.

Rimisho is a Roman Catholic from the Apostles of Jesus Missionaries. Yesterday, he held an exclusive interview with The Citizen at the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) during which he revealed the secret behind his life and how he manages to simultaneously perform as a priest, a lecturer and an architect.

The always happy-looking priest - who was speaking shortly before attending a parish priests ceremony to congratulate him - said God was squarely behind his achievements.

Talking in front of Catholic students, Rimisho said his journey started at the age of six when he was “taken to Cuba for intelligence training.

“I didn’t know anything then; but I remember my parents told the people who came to pick me up to proceed if they believed I would fit the purpose.

Advertisement

“In Cuba, I had a tough experience,” he said - but declining to clarify.

He said it is the organisation’s tradition to train as priests people with military experience to enable them to serve in war torn areas.

“The organisations’ head (a Mr Benjamin) who resides in Kenya has attained the rank of General,” he said - adding that he ended with the rank of Captain in his military training.

According to him, he spent five years studying for an undergraduate diploma at Ardhi University, two years for a Master’s degree - and another five years for the PhD degree.

“I’m the only priest in Africa and Europe to graduate with a PhD in Architecture,” he said.

Dr Rimisho said he would have become a commando had he continued with his military training. “But, one should sustain the deepest military sufferings to become a commando,” he said.

“For example, one could be required to live in a dangerous forest for one or two months. Upon returning safely to normal living, one would have qualified for the rank. However, others graduate through academic training,” he said.

Regarding implementation of his responsibilities, the priest said he prepares working schedules without interfering with other activities.

According to him, he studied theology for three years in Kenya to qualify for a clerical job as required by the organisation.

After becoming a priest, he was sent to Darfur in the Sudan on a UN Peacekeeping Mission. He was then posted to Uganda for other spiritual duties.

Regarding religious leaders’ involvement in deadly wars, he said the Bible has allowed killings committed to defend a country.

“After all, we are not front-liners. Instead, we were teaching civilians on issues of personal defence, providing spiritual services, including at burials,” he said.

Rimisho holds black belts in judo, karate and kung-fu. He says they use their military skills in self-defence, as well as saving vulnerable people in war fields.

Dr Rimisho says he enjoys serving people as a spiritual leader, a lecturer and an architect.

Regarding how he was inspired, he said it was the commitment he had written in a will during his secondary school days.

“I have designed my schedule in such a way that I attend patients, nuns and other citizens without interfering with my lecturing timetable,” he said.

Clarifying on the large number of books circulating alongside his pictures, the priest said they simply show his intimacy with his PhD supervisors.

“They are 45 books. They reflect repetitions made following instructions of my supervisors, Prof Livin Mosha and Prof Silverius Komba,” he said.

“They went correcting my books until my last paper was accepted. It wasn’t a walk into the park, I had to meet their satisfaction,” he said.

He said during that period, he collaborated with another student in architecture during the competition to design a low cost house to scoop the fourth and second place globally and in Africa from the 150 universities.

The 52-year-old priest is the second son of Jacob Henry Rimisho and his wife Filomena Jacob Rimisho who are all dead.

Priest, Dr Rimisho who loves sports and games including judo, karate and kung fu; weightlifting and swimming advised Tanzanians to stand by their dreams without giving up.