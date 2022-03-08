Rise in gold prices could be a blessing for Tanzania

By Alex Nelson Malanga More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The rise in gold prices, propelled by investors fleeing to safe haven commodities over the possible impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, could be a blessing to Tanzania if the country decides to immediately raise production, market watchers say.

With the war between Russia and Ukraine entering its 12th day yesterday, reports showed that gold prices hit a peak of $2,000.86 in Asian markets, the highest since September 2020.

However, this is happening at a time when figures domestically show that Tanzanian’s gold exports fell by 10.6 percent during the year ending January 2022 compared to the preceding corresponding year.

Bank of Tanzania (BoT) figures show that the country’s gold exports fell to $2.65 billion driven by a slowdown in production from $2.97 billion during a similar period last year.

Minerals minister Doto Biteko said yesterday that Geita Gold Mine (GGM) was developing an underground mine, while Bulyanhulu Gold Mine was developing automation in mining, and thus affecting their production in the short term.

“We are optimistic that upon completion of their work, production of gold will go up significantly,” Dr Biteko told The Citizen by telephone.

Chamber of Mines honorary secretary Frederick Kibodya said it was normal that during time of volatility and uncertainty, people prefer gold as storage of wealthy rather than paper money.

However, he added that to take advantage of strong prices, production and exports need to be increased by streamlining both production and export processes.

This, according to Mr Kibodya, could be done through increasing both human and non-human resources in production, speeding up approvals and reducing bureaucracy.

“Countries with robust systems to respond fast will be in a position to take full advantage of rising prices,” he said.

His sentiments were echoed by the Vice President Sustainability at AngloGold Ashanti, Mr Simon Shayo, who said the government should at all times be ready to respond to any challenges.

He said Tanzania could take advantage of the rise in prices with a long-term view.

For this to happen, a more predictable business environment is needed to attract more investment in the sector.

“A stable and predictable business climate in terms of policy, legislation and regulatory frameworks are key if we are to enjoy the benefits of the boom in gold prices,” noted Mr Shayo.

Another mining stakeholder speaking on condition of anonymity said in the short-term there was nothing Tanzania could do to respond to the surge in gold prices.

“This is a wake-up call for us to create a conducive environment for exploration so that we can always have data of the available mineral reserves,” he said.

He said with research on exploration, the government could be able to respond to rising prices by attracting investors to come and start mining, instead of exploration, which could take up to four years.

“The government should create an enabling environment for the private sector to invest in research exploration. This will in turn enhance the availability of data and expedite the issuance of mining licences.”

Dr Biteko said in response that the government was doing all in its power to improve the business environment.

“The question of bureaucracy and delays in the issuance of export permits is now a thing of the past,” he noted.

He said if all documents were intact, blockers and dealers could get mineral export permits in less than a day, an improvement compared to the previous average of seven days.

Unlike to those old days, minister Biteko said, now in every market there was government officials to sign permits on a daily basis.

Previously, Dr Biteko revealed, there was only one person for the job and was signing the permits only on Friday of a week.