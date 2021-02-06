Rising Woman: How government, partners push for gender equality in Tanzania

The government and its various development partners keep pushing for improved gender equality in the Tanzanian society. ‘The Citizen Rising Woman Initiative’ highlights some key areas on efforts to attain this noble goal

As the Tanzanian government and its development partners join hands in promoting gender equality, the country’s population is expected to rise to 70 million come 2025 - up from 59.75 million today.

The structure of the population is such that women and youths are the majority. The challenge is that this segment of the population is also the most marginalized and underutilized, according to the Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment report by US Agency for International Development (Usaid).

On March 8, Mwananchi Communications Limited - through its publication The Citizen - will stage an event titled ‘The Citizen Rising Woman Initiative’ aimed at highlighting women playing leading roles in public and private institutions, thereby contributing to business growth under the changing competitive world.

The Citizen has interviewed several development stakeholders - including organizations that empower women - in efforts to promote gender equality.

Just before the General Election campaigns last year, the Tanzania Media Women Association (Tamwa), in collaboration with the Women Fund Trust (WFT), reviewed gaps in the laws that affect women’s participation in politics, and the challenges that result in such low participation.

Mentioning the laws that need to be changed, the WFT chairperson, Prof Ruth Meena, pointed out the National Elections Act (Revised Edition 2015), the Zanzibar Election Act, 2010 as amended from time to time, and the Local Authorities (Elections) Act. [CAP. 292 R.E. 2015] She says the review came up with suggestions of law amendments to create space for more women to fill the female participation gaps in politics, and tackle the male domination problem which has been there for years.

She particularly pointed out two legislations on the matter: the Local Government Act that deals with district authorities (Cap 287, as amended in 2002) and the Local Government Law that deals with city directives (Cap 288) and district directives (Cap 287).

Anabahati Mlay is the Female Future Programme coordinator at the Association of Tanzania Employers (ATE). She says, that for efforts to improve gender equality to be successful, there are a number of things that a woman at the personal level must do. This is in addition to the role of the relevant institutions in creating an enabling environment.

She says a woman is supposed to require feedback from her managers on her work performance. Also, getting a career mentor can help a woman to do better. A woman should keep learning, as things change every day.

Furthermore, the relevant institutions must ensure that gender equality aspects are included in their policies to create a conducive environment for women to develop career-wise. The institutions should also work closely with organizations that stress gender inclusiveness.

Rose Reuben, the Tamwa executive director, says Tamwa has been training journalists on the best ways to report women issues.

She says the training cohort consisted of 15 journalists, each of whom was attached to a mentor for guidance in executing their tasks.

The main thing was pushing for change of attitudes, including showing why effectively contesting for political posts is possible.

“We realized there was a very big gap between men and women in politics. A number of challenges that stop women from taking part in politics were brought to the table and we provided them with a number of solutions.

“We are happy to say a lot of women took part in last years’ elections,” says Reuben.

Carol Mango is the head of Programmes at WFT. He says, through different programmes, they have been able to work closely with women via various organisations.

WFT’s vision is to see the Tanzanian society transforming so that women can realize their full potential - and engage fully in further transformation of their communities, including empowering its members to realise social justice.

WFT gives grants to organizations that empower women on different fronts.

Joyce Mkina is the head of Programme at the Tanzania Gender Networking Programme (TGNP). She says TGNP focuses on five areas - education, water, health, agriculture and extractives - with the aim of bringing gender equality in the society.

According to her, TGNP’s ideology and philosophy is built on Transformative Feminism (TF).

TF is a struggle that is aimed at eliminating all forms of discrimination against women and other marginalized groups - whether due to class, sex, gender, age, ethnicity, disability, geographical or nationality locations.

She says TGNP organizes different projects that bring women together from different parts of the country.

Through the different projects that aim at empowering women, TGNP has been able to record a number of ‘best practices’ by women.