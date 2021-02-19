Rising Woman: Vodacom Tanzania’s Hisham Hendi on nurturing women talents

Mr Hendi, who doubles as the firm’s executive board director shared his thoughts with The Citizen Rising Woman on how nurturing women talents, change of mindset and policies would facilitate the creation of more opportunities for women.

By Josephine Christopher More by this Author

Serving as the chief executive officer (CEO) of Vodacom Tanzania Plc, Hisham Hendi believes recognising and promoting the talent of women is significant in addressing issues of gender gaps in Tanzania.

Mr Hendi, who doubles as the firm’s executive board director shared his thoughts with The Citizen Rising Woman on how nurturing women talents, change of mindset and policies would facilitate the creation of more opportunities for women.

What does women empowerment mean to you?

I would say more around enabling. Empowerment, for me is a nice word but you really need to enable women, meaning that you have to find out what strength or what ambition I can enable. You need to ensure that women are also having the right to make mistakes and learn from it, they have a right to experience different areas of the business and they also have the right to be ambitious to the highest level across the organization whether locally or even globally.

What do you think is the cause of dismal gender diversity in top company leadership in Tanzania and elsewhere? Why are women not rising to the top?

For me, I think it is twofold and one of them is the ambition of the women in Tanzania and the second is a change of mindset from the leadership. The ambitions level of women needs to be high specifically when it comes to areas where we have been always seeing men rising. Like in engineering, technology, and in IT, this has been consistently considered as a men’s job, which is a wrong stereotype. I believe we need to stop stereotyping; we need to change leadership mindset and evolve, as the world is changing and we need to evolve with it.

Advertisement

How do you address gender diversity at Vodacom?

We are always keen to provide the right setup and the right policy to be able to enable and allow women to rise into leadership positions. For that, I mean by ensuring we have the right opportunities, fairness and equipment that does not discriminate between male and female. We also try to look as much as we can at the qualities behind each individual rather than looking at the gender per se. Not only that we also try to ensure as much as we can that we cater for the environment within our offices for example the policy post maternity, we give a certain time of a leave with full pay for women so that they can come back and continue their career. We have a health awareness program as well, where women can ask questions and get support, consultancy and take care of themselves while taking care of their careers.

What is the status of women in leadership positions at Vodacom?

If I quantify, I would say 40 percent of the leadership within Vodacom Tanzania are actually women and we are on the highest level amongst the Group. We fully abide by all these policies and we promote it big time. One of our programs is promoting women in tech, which means technology and engineering is not limited to men, this includes the Code like a Girl program.

How do you think the society can leverage on technology to mitigate the gender gap and its effects?

If you look 15 years back, it was very hard to access the internet. Where we are now you have the access to the world at the palm of your hand and that on its own is a huge revolution. What I mean by that is that access to information, access to knowledge and education has become more easier for everyone today, so there is no way that you can claim that men have a better access to information, knowledge and education than women and we need to ensure that women have that access. With women getting that, they would be able to develop solutions, develop small businesses or transform existing businesses today that would be able to help and support women. So, it is very important to make sure that the technology is being nurtured by a woman and by having full access to it. Because who can be best to solve a woman’s problem, to transform or to digitize women’s business more than women themselves?

You spent four years in AISEC-an organisation that provides young people with leadership development, eventually serving as its President between 2000 and 2001 in Egypt, how would you say such an experience groomed you to be the leader that you are today?

This organisation also exists in Dar es Salaam and few other universities. In fact, if I remember correctly, two years back the president of AISEC in Tanzania was a lady and today I think she is in some international office in Canada leading a regional office somehow.

This is one of the organisations that need to be partnered with across the different private sectors and corporate organisations where they can grow women in leadership and nurture them.

Having had 17 years of experience in the telecommunication industry, how has your leadership style evolved over the years, and how would you define it today?

It has been a journey, for me leadership in general is a journey. In the last 17 years my leadership has been evolved and impacted by several journeys. Today if I look at how my leadership has evolved is that before you used to look at your commercial target or how things are being delivered, execution, strategies and such but today as a leader in the organisation, and leading associations and being on chair to different other organisations you look at the bigger picture and impacting more the society.

You look at how you impacted people’s lives whether within your organisation or outside the organization. So this way you would look at how leadership has evolved because the scope is different, the responsibility is different and you cannot ignore completely that you have to balance the demand of the shareholders, demand of the external environment being it government or investors.

And if you want to put that in a skill set I would say you became more empathetic as a leader with the world around you, you became more supportive, you are more an explorer to a different ideas and opportunities and try as much as you can to activate those and deliver best of what you can given the resources that you have.

Looking back, what three pieces of advice do you have for your younger self?

One, don’t feel bad for if the opportunity you wished for did not come. Number two, don’t look after the position but rather what you enjoy in your journey, obviously you need a goal but don’t forget you need to enjoy the journey as well. Because sometimes some people tend to work hard and they don’t enjoy what they are doing just to reach the target. That is something that is more stressful and less joyful as well. Lastly I would say it very important to balance what you want in your career versus how much you really wanted to enjoy life, so the work-life balance have to be balanced because you really work to enjoy what you do but you also have a life after that you’d also like to enjoy whether its family, friends or close ones you don’t want to come at the age of 60 and you kind of missed out all this fun life at your younger period.

What advice would you give today’s youth in terms of growth and leadership?

I would tell them to think outside the norm. In Tanzania for me it’s a huge Greenfield of opportunities, around adopting technology, new innovations, and new ideas. They can definitely grow and have an impact in society. Another advice is that there are going to be a lot of challenges, whether from new policies regulations, other people that want to stop them but they have to fight it, the journey is never easy.

As much as there are a lot of opportunities there are going to be challenges, there are going to be bumps on the way, and they have to stand up for it., and nothing comes really easy especially these days the more access you have the more competitive it is across the youths. For Tanzania specifically there are a lot of opportunities up there and the country has a lot of growth, and the good thing is that youths are a huge population so there is definitely a good momentum if they are able to nurture this innovation and ideas and put them into practice.