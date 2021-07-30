Rombo man stabs wife to death after denying him sex

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Rombo. Fausta Silayo (22), a resident of Samanga Village in Rombo District in Kilimanjaro region has been stabbed to death by her husband after she allegedly denied him of sex.

The suspect whose name was not available immediately is said to be on the run with police all that is possible to bring him to justice.

The woman, who gave birth a month ago, was stabbed on July 23 and died on July 24 at Huruma Hospital where she was rushed for treatment after the incident.

Kilimanjaro Regional Police Commander, Simon Maigwa has confirmed the death of the woman who said after the man committed the incident he fled across the border to Kenya.

"The police force is continuing its efforts to apprehend the suspect and take legal action against him," he said.

RPC Maigwa said the body of the deceased has been kept at the Huruma Mkuu Hospital for funeral arrangements after completing with the investigation.