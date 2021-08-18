Rombo man who stabbed wife to death for denying him sex arrested

By Janeth Joseph More by this Author

Moshi. Police in Kilimanjaro region is holding one Kennedy Malekea (21), a resident of Msinga village in Rombo District for killing his wife after he stabbed her in the abdomen and back for allegedly denying him sex.

The woman, Fausta Silayo (22), is said to have been stabbed July 23 and died on July 24 at Huruma Hospital where she was rushed for treatment after the incident.

Kilimanjaro Regional Police Commander, Simon Maigwa has confirmed the arrest of the man after he disappeared for 25 days after he had reportedly fled across the border to Kenya.

“It is true that he has been arrested and the process of bringing him to court is ongoing," said Commander Maigwa

Fausta was buried by her parents' home , in Msinga village on July 31, leaving one-month-old baby and another one-year old