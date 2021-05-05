Rostam Aziz speaks out on the difficulty of Tanzanians investing in Kenya

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Businessman Rostam Aziz has said the relationship between Tanzania and Kenya is skewed, saying it is very easy for Kenyans to invest in Tanzania and the reverse for Tanzanians, urging the leadership to work on the imbalances

Rostam was speaking at a high level business forum that was hosted by Presidents Samia Suluhu Hassan and Uhuru Kenyatta in Nairobi on May 5, 2021.

"It is very easy for Kenyans to come to Tanzania to invest but the situation is different on the other hand and there are many examples. There are 530 Kenyan companies that have invested more than US $ 1.7 billion in Tanzania but only 30 Tanzanian companies have successfully invested in Kenya with an investment of only US $ 50 million. ”

"This relationship is not one that can build an economy between the two nations and if we fail to work on these challenges then we will not be able to achieve our goals," said Rostam.

According Rostam Aziz who was part of President Samia’s delegation on her state visit to Kenya, in 2017, he met President Uhuru who invited him to invest in Kenya but it has been a non starter since then.

"President Kenyatta asked me to invest in Kenya and asked me what I would like to invest in. I told him I saw an opportunity in gas. But it has been three years since and I am yet to get any replies on the investment which would have been worth $130 million,” said Rostam.

He added: If we do not build good investment relations between Tanzania and Kenya then the existing relationship will not last, I would like to emphasize that equality is needed for both parties so that we can grow the economy between the two countries," said Rostam.



