Row between President and Speaker may delay development-analyst

By Jacob Mosenda More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Analysts and development experts have reacted to President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s speech, with some fearing the wrangle between the executive and parliament may delay development.

The analysts also went on to suggest that the Speaker of the National Assembly needed to resign in order to allow those vital Pillars of the State to work together without mistrust.

On Tuesday, President Hassan also hinted at a Cabinet reshuffle in which she would sideline members who have set their sights on the 2025 General Election.

The President’s stance came a few days after Speaker, Mr Job Ndugai- MP criticised the government for its ‘reckless borrowing’ trend, linking the impact to the 2025 elections.

But a visibly angry President Hassan, who doubles as the ruling CCM’s Chairperson while addressing her Cabinet ministers, regional commissioners as well as regional chairpersons of the ruling CCM on Tuesday said what was happening had everything to do with the next elections.

“I wish to inform you that I will come up with a new (Cabinet) list soon, and release all those who want to strategise ahead of 2025. I want to remain with people who are focused on delivering,” President Hassan said.

The president was also reminded of being alerted shortly after she was sworn in that her distractors would not be from Opposition, instead her fellow CCM members who had set their sights firmly on the 2025 and 2030 election agenda.

“That is what is going on. It is inconceivable that the head of one of the pillars of the State can stand up and say what he said. It all has everything to do with 2025,” President Hassan said.

However, speaking to reporters on Monday, January 3, 2021 in Dodoma, Mr Ndugai, who apologised to President Hassan, claimed in his recent speech that he only was emphasising the payment of taxes and levies.

“Some people edited parts of the video clip, presenting half of the message causing controversy in our country…” said Mr Ndugai.

Even so, the clashes within the ruling party have made some pundits believe that there was a panel that did not hope that the current President could lead the country as she is doing…

“Some people within CCM are being proved wrong with how Mama Samia has continued to apply her kind of leadership. They expected her to maybe fail but they are shocked to see that she is gaining popularity as President,” said Dr Fumbuka Mwakilasa, a political analyst based in Dar es Salaam.

He associated the situation with why now they must step forward to try to prevent the president from continuing her work, which they assume may give her credit towards 2025.

“They are well aware that the President may continue to gain popularity, which could jeopardize their plans for 2025 and President Hassan seems to be already aware of it. In this case, the President must speak out in such a rage to prove she is the President once again,” Dr Mwakilasa adds.

For his part, Dr Thomas Ombeni, a political science specialist and former lecturer at the University of Nairobi, says the Speaker who is currently the target of what is going on may not have expected Tanzanians to react the way they did.

“This is one of the reactions that give the President the strength to move forward.”

“His words made it clear to the president that there may be enemies of her leadership within the party and Cabinet who she probably did not expect they would be,” he said.

He said that at the moment the main thing the Speaker should do is relinquish power as he has already lost a credible position within the ruling party which is led by President Hassan and other Tanzanians who support the President.

“In the words of the President, the Speaker will have a very difficult time leading the National Assembly to discuss national development issues, even after his apology which seems not accepted, especially by the President. It is best for him to resign before he’s removed,” he noted.