Ruaha University’s Prof Gaudence Mpangala has died

Dar es Salaam. Professor Gaudence Mpangala of Ruaha Catholic University (Ruco) in Iringa region died on Thursday, February 4, 2021 after he fell suddenly ill.

Speaking to The Citizen today, his grandson , Andrew Mpangala said his grandfather was in Dodoma for official duties, but at around 8:00am while on his way to one of his scheduled meetings he felt ill all of a sudden and was rushed to a hospital but he died a couple of hours later.

He said the last time he contacted his grandfather was yesterday.



"I called his cellphone this morning but it was answered by his driver who informed me of my grandfather's ill health, stating that he had been rushed to a hospital, and further asked if there was a close next of kin in Dodoma to take care of our grandfather,” he said.

Professor Mpangala was an analyst on various issues, especially politics.

According to Andrew, the body of the late professor will be sent to Ruco College for last respects before being transported to Dar es Salaam.