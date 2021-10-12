Ruling of Bernard Membe’s case against Cyprian Musiba set for October 28

By James Magai More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The ruling of the defamation suit filed by former Foreign Affairs Minister Bernard Membe against journalist and independent activist Cyprian Musiba has been postponed until October 28 this year.



In the case number 220 of 2018, former diplomat Membe is suing Musiba for a total compensation of Sh10.3 billion for defamation, through his Tanzanite newspaper.

The ruling was set to be delivered on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, by Judge Joaquine De Mello who presided over the trial, but postponed until October 28.

Membe's lawyer, Jonathan Mndeme, said the verdict had been postponed to that date because Judge De Mello had not yet finished writing it.

Apart from Musiba other defendants in the case are the Editor of the Tanzanite Newspaper owned by Musiba, and Tz Information and Media Consultant Ltd.