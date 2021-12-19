Rungwe textbooks shortage to drop after Seabrook help

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Rungwe. Serious shortage of science textbooks facing primary and secondary schools in Rungwe District, Mbeya Region would be reduced, thanks to a huge support from key stakeholders.

The US based Second Wind Foundation of Seabrook in collaboration with Sakyambo Enterprise Company Limited have donated 35,000 textbooks worth Sh1.1 billion to address the challenge.

Speaking after receiving the textbooks, the Rungwe District Executive Director (Ded), Mr Renatus Mchau said the council was facing a serious shortage of textbooks in many school libraries.

“The challenge was acute on science subjects. The support will help students in the district to comfortably study and gain more knowledge,” he said.

He said following the acute shortage of the science textbooks the council was facing, Mr Mchau called for continued support from other education stakeholders in order to enable students realise their dreams.

“We thank the stakeholder for remembering the council. Hopefully, this will reduce the challenge that seriously affected us. We strongly ask for science textbooks assistance,” he said. (The Citizen Reporter)

The Second Wind Foundation of Seabrook country representative, Mr Clement Kilembe said the institution has donated textbooks to another six councils.

“Currently, we are supporting education and employment sectors. However, we are considering at investing in the agriculture sector,” he said.

He said their support has nothing to do with political interests, noting that processes were afoot to submit application for acquisition of investment land in the district.

The Rungwe District Council chairman, Mr Mpokigwa Mwankuga commended the institution for their instructions that unused textbooks according to the country syllabus should be collected and returned in order the other less privilege