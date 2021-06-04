Sabaya charged with armed robbery and economic sabotage

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Arusha. Former Hai DC Lengai Ole Sabaya who was arraigned earlier on Friday June 4, at Arusha Court has been charged with six counts

Sabaya alongside five others was charged with armed robbery, Money laundering, Economic sabotage, leading a criminal gang and corruption.

State prosecutors Tumaini Kweka, Abdallah Chaula and Tresla Garvas in front of magistrate Martha Mahumbuga and Chief Resident Magistrate Salome Mshasha said Sabaya and his co-accused committed the crimes between January 20 and February 9 2021.

It was reported that he received Sh90 million from businessman Francis Mroso, a resident of Mrombo who was accused of tax evasion.

Sabaya and his bodyguard Sylivester Nyengu (26) aka Kicheche and Daniel Mbura (38) are also said to have committed armed robbery on February 9, after handcuffing and beating Bakari Msangi who is a CCM Sombetini ward councilor and taking Sh390,000 from him.

The accused were not required to enter any plea and were remanded until June 18 when their case will come up for mention

On May 13, the President of the United Republic of Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan suspended Sabaya as Hai DC pending investigations.

The head of state did not did not give reasons for the suspension of the youthful District Commissioner who was once the chairman of UVCCM in Arusha.

Sabaya was appointed District Commissioner of Hai, Kilimanjaro by the late President Magufuli on July 28, 2018.

Debate about the suspension of Mr Sabaya, has been one of the hottest topic on social media as some people recalled incidents that they linked with the official.

Some of these incidents included arbitrary detention of people as the district commissioner exercised his powers to hold suspects without trial for a maximum of 48 hours