Sabaya, co-accused have a case to answer, court rules

Arusha. Senior Resident Magistrate Odira Amworo of the Arusha Resident Magistrate's Court today August 12 ruled that former Hai District Commissioner Lengai ole Sabaya and two others have a case to answer, and will from August 13 start to defend themselves.

Sabaya and his co-accused are alleged to have committed an armed robbery on February 9, this year, at the shop belonging to Mohamed Saad in Bondeni, Arusha.

Apart from Sabaya, other accused persons are bodyguard Sylivester Nyengu, 26, aka Kicheche, and Daniel Mbura, 38.

On June 4, this year, Sabaya and five other people were arraigned at the Arusha Resident Magistrate’s Court where six charges were read out against them before two different magistrates.

The charges are armed robbery, money laundering, economic sabotage, leading a criminal gang, and demanding and receiving a bribe.

On May 13, President Samia Suluhu Hassan suspended Sabaya as Hai DC pending investigations.

The head of state did not did not give reasons for the suspension of the youthful district commissioner, who was once chairman of UVCCM in Arusha.

Sabaya was appointed Hai DC by the late President John Pombe Magufuli on July 28, 2018.