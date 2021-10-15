Sabaya guilty of armed robbery, sentenced to 30 years in jail

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Arusha. Former Hai District Commissioner Lengai Ole Sabaya and three others have been sentenced to 30 years in prison after they were convicted of armed robbery.

They were found guilty on all three counts with each handed a 30-year jail term, that will run concurrently.

The Arusha Resident Magistrate’s Court had earlier on Friday, October 15 convicted Sabaya and three co-accused of armed robbery.

Senior Resident Magistrate Odira Amworo said the court was satisfied that the prosecution has proved armed robbery charges against them and has convicted them.

During mitigation, prosecution asked court to sentence them to a minimum of 30 years in prison.