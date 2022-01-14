Sabaya has another case to answer on economic sabotage

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Arusha. The Arusha Resident Magistrate's Court has on January 14 ruled that former Hai District Commissioner Lengai ole Sabaya and six others have a case to answer on economic sabotage charges.

The accused are set to start their defence from Monday, January 17, 2022.

Delivering the ruling resident magistrate Patrick Kisinda said after reviewing the evidence of 13 state witnesses and 12 exhibits the court found all seven accused with a case to answer.

The magistrate said the witnesses’ testimonies and exhibits tendered has established a clear case against the accused.

After the decision was read, defence counsel, Moses Mahuna told court that they have lined up 10 witnesses and exhibits for their defence.

Apart from Sabaya, other accused are Enock Mnkeni, Watson Mwahomange, John Aweyo, Sylvester Nyegu, Jackson Macha and Nathan Msuya.

All defendants are facing five counts of leading a criminal gang and the fifth charge is money laundering and extortion of Sh90 million from businessman Francis Mrosso while knowing doing so is conspiracy to commit corruption.

Of the five offences, Mr Sabaya alone faces three charges of conspiracy to commit corruption, extortion of Sh90 million and abuse of power while he was the DC for Hai.

The case has been adjourned until January 17, when the accused will start defending themselves.

On October 15, 2021 Sabaya and three others were sentenced to 30 years in prison after they were convicted of armed robbery.

They were found guilty on all three counts with each handed a 30-year jail term, that will run concurrently