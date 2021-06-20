Sadc passes new protocol to improve tourism sector

By Jacob Mosenda More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Ministers of tourism of the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) have passed the new tourism development protocol aimed at increasing the sector’s contribution to the economies of bloc’s member states.

A statement from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism quoted deputy minister Mary Masanja revealing the development in Dodoma yesterday.

The minister was addressing the media shortly after a zoom meeting of Sadc ministers responsible for environment, natural resources and tourism.

She explained that the protocol to promote Tourism in the region among other things will help to strengthen promotion activities and lead to an increase in the number of arrivals in the Sadc region.

In addition, Ms Masanja said that Tanzania has been cooperating with other members in matters of wildlife conservation and poaching control.

“The success of the Joint Poaching Control Strategy is the growing cooperation between member states in monitoring poaching and illegal trade in loot and co-operation in training wildlife officers,” she said.

This, she said, was aimed at building the capacity of officials and institutions in addressing the challenges of conserving wildlife resources.

She further noted that the virutal meeting also discussed and approved the Sadc Climate Change Strategy and Action Plan for its implementation.

In this, she said member states have been encouraged to implement the action plan and also establish a Special Committee of Experts for coordinating climate change issues as well as mitigating the effects of disasters.

“In order to facilitate the role of environmental conservation, ministers have approved the Sadc member states to join the Environment Fund through which they will be able to access funding for environmental protection,” Ms Masanja explained.

Other issues discussed during the meeting included the Sadc Protocol on Environment for Sustainable Development and the Sadc Forest Strategy.

The Sadc Ministerial Conference is held every two years. In Tanzania, it was last held in 2019 with Tanzania holding the bloc’s chairmanship under then President John Magufuli.