Salim Ahmed Salim awarded the Boutrous Ghali Prize

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s fourth Prime Minister and former secretary-general of the OAU, Dr Salim Ahmed Salim has been awarded the Kemet Boutrous Ghali Prize, for his achievement in Conflict Resolution, Democracy, and Human Rights.

The award was presented on Sunday November 14, 2021 in Cairo at a ceremony that was graced by the Egyptian Minister of Planning and Economic Development, Dr. Hala Elsaid.

Ahmed Salim, the son of the Dr Salim received the award on behalf of his father who could not travel.

Speaking immediately after receiving the award on behalf of his father, Ahmed said the award was a tribute to his father.

“Yesterday I was honored to receive the Kemet Boutrous Ghali Prize of Achievement in Conflict Resolution, Democracy, and Human Rights on behalf of my father. It was a humbling experience and wonderful tribute to Mzee,” he said.

In his acceptance speech Ahmed said: Dr. Salim’s journey was one for Africa’s liberation. That journey included the commitment and fight for the dignity and freedom of Africa and its people; a journey for the unity and integration of our countries; and the journey for peace, security and prosperity for all Africans. That was his mission; that was his destiny.

Advertisement

Kemet Boutrous Ghali Prize is given annually to one of the best attachés, allowing them to receive a master's degree in the fields of Political Science and International Relations from one of the top universities abroad.

The $10,000 worth prize is given in honour of the Egyptian politician and diplomat who was the sixth Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN) from January 1992 to December 1996.

Presenting the award Mamdouh Abbas, President of Board of Trustees, Kemet Boutrous Ghali Foundation said the award was in honor of the former OAU secretary General's efforts in Africa's liberation.

"Dr. Salim Ahmed Salim , who unfortunately due to health problems, could not join us today but his son- Ahmed Salem has honored us with his presence. Dr. Salim the African and internationally acclaimed Tanzanian, held several ministerial portfolios in his country and several positions at international organisations.

He added: He lived in Cairo and supported African liberation movements and was the Secretary- General of the Organization of African Unity. Salim has also played a pivotal media role in the name of Africa when China joined the United Nations for the first time and became a member of the UN Security Council during the seventies of the past century.