Samia appoints Polepole ambassador to Malawi

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has appointed Humphrey Polepole Tanzania's ambassador to Malawi, the presidency has said.

Prior to the appointment Polepole was member of parliament and before that he was CCM's Secretary of Publicity and Ideology.

Read: Nehemia Mchechu reinstated as NHC director general

In another appointment, former Chief Minister (CM) of Zanzibar and Defence and National Services minister Shamsi Vuai Nahodha has been appointed as member of parliament.

In 2020, Nahodha joined was part of the presidential race of Zanzibar on CCM's ticket.

The statement issued by the Director of Presidential Communications, Zuhura Yunus said the Head of State has also appointed former Inspector General of Police (IGP), Amb. Ernest Mangu chairman of the board of directors of the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA).

Advertisement

Also, in the appointments former director general for the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB), Maj. Gen. John Mbungo has been appointed chairman of the board of directors of the Marine Services Company Limited (MSCL).

“The appointments starts with immediate effects,” the statement reads.