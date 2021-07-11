Samia dismayed by Kariakoo market fire, calls for thorough investigation

The fire had dealt a heavy blow to the government, which owns the market, and traders, hence the need for the incident to be swiftly and thoroughly investigated.

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Sunday directed defence and security organs to conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the huge fire that broke out at Dar es Salaam’s Kariakoo Market on Saturday evening.



A statement issued by the Directorate of Presidential Communications said the fire had dealt a heavy blow to the government, which owns the market, and traders, hence the need for the incident to be swiftly and thoroughly investigated.



“The President has directed defence and security organs to conduct a thorough investigation to establish the cause of the fire,” the statement said.



It added that President Samia said the fire at Tanzania’s biggest market would also deal a heavy blow to traders in neighbouring landlocked countries, who depend on Kariakoo for their merchandise.



“In short, the incident also caused a big loss on the government’s part,” she said.

Also, following a string of fires at schools, especially those owned by religious organisations, President Hassan directed defence and security organs to engage the institutions, and establish the cause of the blazes with a view to coming up with a detailed action plan on how to end them.



The most recent incident occurred on Saturday at a hostel belonging to AT Town Islamic Girls’ Secondary School in Morogoro.