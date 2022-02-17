Samia holds face-to-face talks with opposition leader Tundu Lissu in Brussels

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan and leading opposition figure Tundu Lissu held brief discussions today in Brussels, Belgium.

Lissu who is the Vice Chairman of opposition political party Chadema had made prior requests to meet the Head of State who is also the chairman of the ruling party- CCM.





According to a statement issued by the Director of Presidential Communications, Zuhura Yunus on Wednesday, the discussions, albeit brief, focused on pertinent issues.

“During their talks the two discussed various issues of interests to the welfare of the United Republic of Tanzania,” reads the statement in part.

Lissu went into exile in Belgium after an attempt on his life four years ago.

He, however, was back in Tanzania to run for the 2020 presidential election and emerged second after the then incumbent John Pombe Magufuli.

He later went flew back to Belgium at a time when many opposition figures also fled Tanzania, saying their lives were in danger.

Samia has lately been implementing reforms seen to overhaul some of her predecessor’s decision, including overturning punitive orders against the media and assuring the opposition of better working relations.