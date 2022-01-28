Samia: I delegate to empower, build trust

By Alex Nelson Malanga More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan revealed her leadership style yesterday, saying she always clears all the files that come to her desk because she believes in delegating responsibilities to her subordinates.

Speaking in an interview to mark her 62nd birthday with Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC) yesterday, President Hassan said as a leader, delegating was important because one cannot attend all matters on his/her own.

“As a President, I have too much work to do. I have too many files to go through,” said the Head of State.

She said her office receives not only numerous files that need to be checked and cleared, but also many invitations from various places.

She also has a number of guests to meet and attend to, some of who think they must meet her in person instead of her subordinates, including the ministers.

“I have set a system for my team to do well in the belief that delegation can be a chance to make workloads more manageable and provide a room for me to have time to myself,” noted the President.

President Hassan revealed that due to her busy schedule she usually retires to bed as late as 1am.

She said she has always been training her subordinates to be confident and make government decisions right at their own level instead of forwarding everything to her.

She directed her subordinates to embrace the downward delegation system so that people who work under them can develop new skills and gain knowledge, which prepares them for bigger responsibilities in future.

Again, she added, she was doing whatever it takes to empower her team in her office for them to do better in their positions.

“I believe that delegating empowers my team, it builds trust, and assists with professional and leadership development,” she said.

Various academic literature on leadership have shown that delegation was not a sign of weakness but rather, a sign of a strong leader.

It (delegation) is a clear sign that the leader respects his/her subordinates’ abilities and that he/she trusts their discretion.

Employees who feel that they are trusted and respected tend to have a higher level of commitment to their work, their organisation, and, especially, their managers.

In another development, the President urged every Tanzanian to work diligently and smart, in a bid to take the nation to higher development levels.

“This is our country. It is us who will build it (country) and it is us who can bring it down. We need to work hard to take it to the next level,” stressed President Hassan.

Born on January 27, 1960 in Makunduchi in Zanzibar, she completed her secondary education in 1977 and began working at the age of 17. She went through a number of short-courses on a part-time basis and in 1986, she graduated from the Institute of Development Management (present-day Mzumbe University) with an advanced diploma in public administration. Later in 1992, she attended the University of Manchester where she earned a postgraduate diploma in economics in 1994.

In 2015, she obtained her Master’s degree of Science in Community Economic Development via a joint programme between the Open University of Tanzania and the Southern New Hampshire University.



