Samia in Dubai: Why Tanzania is first choice for investors

By Louis Kalumbia More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan yesterday explained why Tanzania was suited to be the first choice of trade and investment.

Ms Hassan was speaking when launching the Tanzania National Day at the Dubai Expo 2020 taking place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Outlining the reasons she pointed out the country’s peace and political stability which makes Tanzania a unique investment destination and that as a young vibrant multiparty democracy, the country had opened doors to all investors from across the globe for business and leisure.





Read: Why Tanzania is among most beautiful countries

“Investors intending to set businesses in Tanzania are facilitated in key issues ranging from company registration, access to labour, land acquisition, business licensing and tax advisory services,” she said.

Related Report lists factors attracting investors in Tanzania

Advertisement









“The facilitation is provided through a one-stop-centre, namely, the Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC) for Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar Investment Promotion Authority (Zipa) for Zanzibar,” she added.

She said apart from the wide range of investment incentives, investors were missing Tanzanians Rahim souls making its people smiling all the time.

The Head of State therefore invited people from all 192 countries participating in the expo to visit the Tanzania pavilion to collect information related to business and investment opportunities available in Tanzania and much more.

“I’m told as of yesterday, over 100,000 visitors have visited the pavilion. I would like to take this opportunity to welcome all investors to Tanzania where the business environment is more than conducive,” she implored.

She said the Tanzania participation in the expo benefits the country through networking, learning from others and acquiring advanced knowledge in organizing, planning and strategizing international trade fairs.

Welcoming President Hassan, the UAE Minister of State for Tolerance, Sheikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, reassured her of the UAE commitment to expand bilateral cooperation with Tanzania in different areas.

“The areas include healthcare, infrastructure development and supporting Small and Medium sized Entrepreneurs (SMEs),” he said.